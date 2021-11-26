ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene residents invited to Christmas tree lighting at City Hall

By Joey Hollingsworth
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene is preparing for the lighting of the outdoor Christmas tree at City Hall.

According to a news release issued Friday morning, Mayor Anthony Williams will be lighting the tree at City Hall Monday, Dec. 6.

Abilene residents are invited to join the mayor in lighting the tree, which will take place after sunset at approximately 6 p.m., the release states.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to begin gathering at City Hall around 5:30.

The tree will be located on the front lawn of City Hall, on the west side of the building, according to the news release.

