Energy Industry

No, there will not be a dramatic drop in gas prices because of oil reserve releases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 23, President Joe Biden tweeted: “Today I'm announcing action to lower the cost of gas and oil for American families.” The tweet said he was calling for the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve “to lower gas and oil prices for...

Dar Mason
2d ago

Anybody with half a brain would tell you that., tell biden to get it all out and it might do something. We buy the oil with our taxes,then we have to buy the gat with our money again ,where do we make out

Scott L. Damron
2d ago

His fraudulency Professional Clown Joe Biden incompetence is only matched by inability to do job as president LET’S GO BRANDON!!!!

UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: When could we start to see gas prices go down?

WASHINGTON (TND)- Americans are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to dig a hole in our wallets. Today’s price per gallon is a dollar more than last year’s average. Recently, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview that “over 7,000 leases that have been given...
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
WRAL News

Gas could hit $5 a gallon – here’s how

The surge in oil prices this year has angered drivers, tainted Americans’ views on the economy and confounded both the White House and Federal Reserve. Unfortunately, JPMorgan Chase says the oil spike is just getting started. In a new report on Monday, JPMorgan warned clients that Brent crude oil will...
CNBC

Oil prices rise on bets OPEC+ will hold off output hike

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 99 cents, or 1.4%, to $70.94 a barrel. Brent crude futures climbed 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.26 a barrel, after gaining 1% on Monday. Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week's plunge on growing expectations major producers...
Reuters

U.S. to sell 32 mln bbls from 4 sites as part of strategic sale

Nov 25 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 25 story corrects to say comment in paragraphs 8 and 9 is attributable to an energy analyst, not a trader) The United States will sell 32 million barrels of crude from four Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) sites to be delivered between late-December and April 2022, the Department of Energy (DOE) said as it auctions oil to try to lower global prices.
OilPrice.com

U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves Could Fall By 50% Over The Next Decade

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve could drop by 304 million barrels over the next 10 years according to the EIA. The reason for this fall is a combination of recent legislation and the decision by Biden last week to release 50 million barrels. Several infrastructure bills have already committed to...
OilPrice.com

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
AFP

OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron

OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country's taps hoping to bring down crude prices, and a new Covid-19 variant that has complicated the equation. The meeting "is shaping up to be one of the most significant since the pandemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year," said Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank. After coming under heavy pressure to step up production, leading members the United States, China, India and Japan last week announced that they would dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a surge that has undermined economic recovery. Biden called it a "major initiative", with analysts estimating the injection at between 65 and 80 million barrels, including 50 million from the United States alone.
Marietta Daily Journal

Gas prices are set to fall, thanks to the omicron variant. Here’s how much and how fast

There’s a silver lining to the bummer news that dropped, along with the stock market, about the new omicron variant on Black Friday:. Oil prices, which fell along with stock prices, failed to recover on Monday and could remain low enough to bring consumers relief at gas pumps, travel club AAA said in its weekly gas price update on Tuesday.
