Public Health

COVID-19 in SWVA: 264 new cases, five death

By STAFF REPORT
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Nov. 26:. The LENOWISCO Health District reported 264 new COVID-19-related cases and five new deaths in the past week, according to the VDH. Statewide since Nov. 19. • Cases: 10,279 (963,739 total) • Deaths: 143 (14,635 total) LENOWISCO Health District cases...

