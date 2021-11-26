ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Recovering from Thanksgiving dinner? Here are some new shows to catch up on while you do

WBUR
 4 days ago

While many of us recover from Thanksgiving dinner, there's plenty of new...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Npr#Marvel#Now#Npr Tv
TVShowsAce

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird Drops Baby Weight, Looks Amazing

It has only been four months since Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird gave birth to her second child. Yet, the twenty-one-year-old is feeling herself and looking better than ever. In a Thanksgiving post, along with her husband and two kids, she showed off her post-partum body. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is glowing and looks amazing.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Tiffany Haddish & Common Reportedly Split After One-Year Together

"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," The news comes just one year after the actress confirmed their relationship in an interview, sharing that it's the "best relationship" she's ever been in:. "I’ve lost 20 pounds since...
CELEBRITIES
WBUR

Ghostbusters' biggest devotees get ready to welcome new fans

The Ghostbusters franchise is known to have an especially ardent following. But even its biggest devotees say that the long-awaited next installment —"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" — is opening doors for new fans to get on board. NPR's Dave Mistich has the report.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mansfield News Journal

TV's Best Bets

Monday, Nov. 29 “The Big Leap,” 8 p.m., Fox. A week from its season finale, this surprising show expands on its specialty — weaving serious drama alongside blips of goofy comedy. It’s almost time for this fictional show-within-a-show to have its big finish — a televised “Swan Lake,” performed by people with varied skills. Then come the problems: Paula is dying of cancer; Mike clings to her … Reggie is gone; Gabby is angry … New schemes...
MANSFIELD, OH
Variety

Bella Ciao! ‘Money Heist’ Fan Favorite ‘Berlin’ Is Getting His Own Spinoff Series at Netflix

As part of a day full of “Money Heist” themed activities hosted by Netflix on Tuesday, core cast members reunited for a massive live question and answer session from the Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid, with more than 5,000 fans in attendance. There, Pedro Alonso (Berlin) enthusiastically announced that although “Money Heist,” or “La Casa de Papel” in Spanish, is coming to an end in three days time, the universe created by Alex Pina for Atresmedia five years ago will be back, only in a new form as the origin story of one of the show’s most popular...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ at HBO Sets Steve Conrad to Write

The “Game of Thrones” prequel series “Tales of Dunk and Egg” at HBO has found its writer, Variety has learned from sources. Steve Conrad has been tapped to serve as writer and executive producer on the potential series under his Elephant Pictures banner. As Variety exclusively reported in January 2021, the one-hour show would be based on the series of fantasy novellas by George R. R. Martin, which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of “A Song of Ice and Fire.” Reps for HBO and Conrad declined...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘La Brea’ Creator On Tonight’s Season 1 Finale, 1988, Family Reunions & Season 2 Resolutions & Twists

SPOILER ALERT:  This article contains details of tonight’s La Brea Season 1 finale. “One of the things that I think makes our show unique is that we like to answer the questions quick, faster than other shows might, and then pose new ones,” says La Brea creator David Appelbaum of NBC’s breakout sci-fi drama that wrapped up its time traveling first season tonight. “So, all these mysteries that we’re talking about are things that we have some interesting answers for, and yeah, I don’t think we’re going to leave the audience frustrated like some other shows in this genre have before,” the...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

After Success of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry and Netflix Team to Make More Movies

After Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” premiered on Netflix as the service’s No. 1 movie in the U.S., the Oscar winner is deepening her ties to the streamer. Netflix announced November 30 that it has signed a multi-picture deal with Berry that will see her star in and produce films, continuing Netflix’s strategy of signing rich deals with major talent to give it a competitive edge in the streaming wars. “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix debuted a trailer for “Saturday Morning All Star Hits!,” which premieres Dec. 10. The series is a live action and animation hybrid mock starring Kyle Mooney as both Skip and Treybor, twin brothers who serve as hosts of a mock TV special. Over eight episodes, Skip and Treybor celebrate ’80s and ’90s television with a focus on the Saturday morning cartoon experience. The trailer features the fictional news story of the disappearance of actors Lottie Wolfe (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Sean Benjamin (Dylan Sprouse) as well as a mock music video by Johnny Rash (also Mooney) called “Awww Shut Up.” Bento Box...
TV SERIES
Variety

Riz Ahmed, Lulu Wang to Produce Comedy Series ‘Son of Good Fortune’ at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films and Lulu Wang’s Local Time are partnering to develop the comedy series “The Son of Good Fortune” at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. Based on the novel of the same name by Lysley Tenorio, the series is about an undocumented Filipino teenager in the Bay area navigating a tumultuous relationship with his former B-movie action star mother, falling in love for the first time, and working out how to pay back a massive debt before his whole life crumbles. Andrew Lopez will adapt the book for the screen and serve as an executive producer. Ahmed will executive...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Red Notice’ Scores Top Slot on Netflix’s Film Chart for 3rd Week in a Row

“Red Notice” may not have been favored highly by film critics, but Netflix subscribers seemingly can’t get enough of the comedy-action movie or its A-lister cast including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The Rawson Marshall Thurber feature was, for the third week in a row, at the top of Netflix’s weekly global streaming lists for English-language movies in all 94 countries. As of Nov. 28, the film has registered 328.8 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release, Netflix said. The film, which has a Metacritic score of 37, has officially surpassed Netflix’s former No. 1 film, Sandra Bullock’s...
MOVIES
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Preview Max's 'Charming' But 'Frustrating' Powers

Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...
MOVIES
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy