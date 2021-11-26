Recovering from Thanksgiving dinner? Here are some new shows to catch up on while you do

“Red Notice” may not have been favored highly by film critics, but Netflix subscribers seemingly can’t get enough of the comedy-action movie or its A-lister cast including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The Rawson Marshall Thurber feature was, for the third week in a row, at the top of Netflix’s weekly global streaming lists for English-language movies in all 94 countries.
As of Nov. 28, the film has registered 328.8 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release, Netflix said. The film, which has a Metacritic score of 37, has officially surpassed Netflix’s former No. 1 film, Sandra Bullock’s...
