Ogle family grandson celebrates first Thanksgiving, feels the music

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Ogle family knows how to come together and have a good time, especially during the holidays, and on this Thanksgiving, their newest member got in on the fun.

KFOR anchor Kevin Ogle’s grandson Jack was surrounded by his big family on his first Thanksgiving. There was plenty of food and plenty of love.

There was also plenty of music.

Kent Ogle, KFOR’s morning show anchor, got out his 12-string guitar and strummed a little diddy for his nephew.

Baby Jack rocks out with his uncle, KFOR’s Kent Ogle, as his grandfather, KFOR’s Kevin Ogle, watches.

Jack was certainly impressed and wanted to do a little strumming himself.

Watch the above video to see the festivities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

