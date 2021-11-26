ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Seth Meyers Reveals His Wife Welcomed a Baby Daughter 10 Weeks Ago

By Ree Hines
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday night’s episode of “Late Night,” the host revealed that he and his wife recently welcomed a new addition to the family — a baby girl!. Meyers, who invited his family to the set of his show in honor of Thanksgiving, surprised viewers with the happy news....

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Welcome New Baby, Reveal First Photos and Name

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are officially a family of six! The couple welcomed their fourth child, daughter Lillie Carolina, on Monday, Nov. 15 in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple announced the birth of their "miracle," who joins big sisters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months, Wednesday evening alongside a few adorable first-look photos of their newborn.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
allkpop.com

Mighty Mouth's Shorry J & wife welcome baby girl

Mighty Mouth's Shorry J and his wife have welcomed a baby girl. On November 20, Shorry J surprised fans after posting a photo of a baby's feet on Instagram. Along with the photo, he shared,. "Hello, this is Shorry. This is kind of sudden and surprising, but I've become a...
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Thomas Rhett And Wife Welcome Fourth Baby Girl

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed their fourth girl into the world on November 15, 2021, and Thomas posted a picture to Twitter of the happy couple along with baby Lilie Caroline Adkins. Rhett said in a tweet, Lillie Carolina Akins was born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Joyfully Junior: Mike Epps Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Kyra After Fathering Five Daughters!

Mike Epps is feeling extra grateful this Thanksgiving. He just posted a photo of his newborn son Mike Jr. who he and wife Kyra welcomed in October. The couple’s toddler daughter Indiana turned a year old in March. Mike also has four daughters from previous relationships. His eldest, Bria is 28, followed by Makayla, 21 both from previous relationships. He shares daughters Moriah, 16 and Madison, 14 with ex-wife Mechelle McCain.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
Person
Seth Meyers
PWMania

Photo: WWE Superstar Welcomes Baby Daughter

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali and wife Uzma welcomed their third child on Wednesday. Ali tweeted a photo of the baby girl, who they have named “Dua,” which means blessing in Arabic. “we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her,” Ali wrote. Ali and his wife now...
WWE
extratv

James Van Der Beek & Wife Kimberly Secretly Welcome Baby #6

On Monday, James announced that his wife Kimberly “gave birth naturally on the ranch” to their sixth child. He wrote on Instagram, “Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek ❤️ (We’ve been calling him Remi, btw - not “dinosaur” 🥰).”. Referencing Kimberly’s previous...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Thanksgiving
KCTV 5

Seth Meyers reveals he's now a father of three

(CNN) -- Seth Meyers is a dad again!. The late-night host has welcomed his third child, a daughter, with his wife Alexi Ashe. But the best part is that he managed to keep it a secret for the past two months, Meyers revealed on Thursday's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he and his wife welcomed their newborn daughter, Adelaide, in September.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

#RHOPReunion: Wendy Sends ‘Tummy Tuck’ Turmoil To Gizelle, Claims Housewife Shaded Her While Her Daughter Was In ICU

During Sunday’s The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Dr. Wendy Osefo confronted her former friend Gizelle Bryant for bringing up a super messy rumor about her husband. If you’ve been watching season six then you KNOW that Wendy was pissed when Ashley Darby alerted her that Gizelle was repeating a rumor that Wendy’s hubby Eddie cheated and “fathered a side baby.”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Reportedly Refusing To Film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Until They Give Her More Money

While Sutton Stracke may be the new queen of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for her persistence in questioning Erika Jayne and trying to get to the truth, Kathy Hilton is a legend. She was the refreshing comedic touch that RHOBH needed during a dark season filled with Erika’s woes. When Kathy joined the franchise […] The post Kathy Hilton Reportedly Refusing To Film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Until They Give Her More Money appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy