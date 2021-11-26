ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children's grief charity shares letters to help with loss

Cover picture for the articleLetters written by people who lost loved ones as children are being shared by a charity. Mark Lemon's father was murdered in 1992 when he was 12. He wrote a reassuring letter to his younger self in 2018 which he described as a "really cathartic process". Other letters written...

107 JAMZ

How To Cope With Loss And Grief During The Holidays

The holiday season is never easy when you are dealing with loss. The loss could represent divorce, the end of a relationship or friendship, the death of a loved one, or even a pet. It is important to allow yourself to feel joy, sadness, anger. Allow yourself to grieve. The world is still trying to recover from a global pandemic that took the lives of more than 750,000 Americans alone. This holiday is going to be especially difficult for the family and friends of those who tragically passed due to COVID-19. Even though it is tempting, try to avoid “canceling” the holidays.
Person
Mark Lemon
Daily Journal

Grief, loss support group observes 20th anniversary

“We bereaved are not alone. We belong to the largest company in all the world--the company of those who have known suffering.”. At Belgrade State Bank in Desloge one recent Wednesday morning, more than a dozen people were seated around a conference table on the second floor, taking their places as many others have done on a weekly basis for the better part of two decades.
BBC

Charity helps girl, 7, after father's death

Lena, seven, was just a baby when her father died of cancer. But it was only when she started school that her mother realised she needed support with her grief. The charity Josephine's Star in Yeovil has been helping her via your Children in Need donations. Video journalist: Debs Collins.
nbc11news.com

HopeWest honors Children’s Grief Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Children’s Grief Awareness Day is designed to help us all become more aware of the needs of grieving children and give them the support they need. Each year the day falls on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, which is right before the start of the holidays...
easyreadernews.com

Spotlight on Charity Vistas for Children

In her Letter from the President, Josephine Balzano noted that this year’s Vistas for Children’s “For Your Eyes Only” was particularly momentous because the group returned to in-person fundraising to support special needs children and their families. “For Your Eyes Only” was hosted at the Palos Verdes Golf Club — James Bond was the theme — and there were games of chance, and spy games to engage guests, and experiential live auction items. Among the auction items were four Clipper tickets for center court seats at Staples Center. Dinner included a “Lady Fiona’s Salad” with baby greens and julienned carrots, Tuscan kale, English peas in a Bordelaise sauce, sauteed brussel sprouts, grilled white corn, braised short ribs and chocolate mousse cake for dessert. Vista’s grant recipients include Rainbow Services and Casa de los Angelitos.
manisteenews.com

Midland observes Children's Grief Awareness Day

RayAnne Clark sat decorating a mason jar, which contained a photo of her mother, who died when Clark was 13 years old. A bachelor of social work intern for the Children's Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay Region, she said she was making a luminary for her mother and was excited to do so.
Florida Weekly

Valerie’s House events to mark Children’s Grief Awareness Day

Valerie’s House, a nonprofit organization that helps children grieve, hosts a podcast and two open houses in honor of National Children’s Grief Awareness Day on Thursday, Nov. 18. The podcast, which will become a monthly event, will feature Angela Melvin in the debut episode sharing her experience of childhood grief...
Lewiston Tribune

Charity helps the destitute find the light

SPOKANE — Miranda Newell, 36, was in the darkest moment of her life when she sought help from Union Gospel Mission. Fresh from completing the hard work of getting sober in an inpatient program, she returned to her home in northern Idaho, hoping her family life would be happier and more functional.
Shropshire Star

Students help transform old Shrewsbury pub into homeless charity's base

Students have been volunteering to help get a homeless charity’s new base ready to open. The Ark in Shrewsbury is moving to its new home at the former Rock and Fountain Pub on Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury. Volunteers, including some from SY Homes have been helping get the building ready,...
Times-Republican

Helping Ghana through children’s books

Sherry Kubalsky, once a resident of Marshalltown for 18 years before moving to Ankeny upon retiring in 2016, promoted her new book “The Square Wreath” during a signing event at the Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore on Friday. Kubalsky has always wanted to write children’s books with a Christian message, and...
