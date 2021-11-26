Children's grief charity shares letters to help with loss

In her Letter from the President, Josephine Balzano noted that this year’s Vistas for Children’s “For Your Eyes Only” was particularly momentous because the group returned to in-person fundraising to support special needs children and their families. “For Your Eyes Only” was hosted at the Palos Verdes Golf Club — James Bond was the theme — and there were games of chance, and spy games to engage guests, and experiential live auction items. Among the auction items were four Clipper tickets for center court seats at Staples Center. Dinner included a “Lady Fiona’s Salad” with baby greens and julienned carrots, Tuscan kale, English peas in a Bordelaise sauce, sauteed brussel sprouts, grilled white corn, braised short ribs and chocolate mousse cake for dessert. Vista’s grant recipients include Rainbow Services and Casa de los Angelitos.
