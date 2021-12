You may have heard of Super Alexa, a mode you can trigger for Amazon's smart speakers. What is it, and how do you turn it on?. Amazon Alexa is full of little tricks and secrets. Some of them are genuinely useful, while others are there purely for your own amusement. Super Alexa falls squarely into the second category — here’s how to activate it, and the explanation behind its existence.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO