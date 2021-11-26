ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Missing Canadian Aaron Tschritter Last Seen In Deep Ellum Came For Cowboys Game, Never Made It

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a man who traveled from Canada to see the Cowboys play on Thanksgiving is extremely concerned after the 29-year-old father, Aaron Tschritter never made it to the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TiX24_0d7SNUfj00
Aaron Tschritter (courtesy: handout via Facebook)

Not only did Tschritter not attend the game, his family said no one has seen or heard from him since Nov.25 when he left the Vinty Club in Deep Ellum at 3 a.m.

Tschritter is 5’10” tall with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a birthmark on his forearm.

According to social media posts, calls to Tschritter’s phone go straight to voicemail. His family has checked credit card statements and called at least ten area hospitals in hopes of finding him. What’s especially concerning, according to Tschritter’s loved ones is the fact that he hasn’t contacted any of them. They said that’s “incredibly unlike him.” Thus, they have filed a missing persons report with the Dallas Police Department.

CBS 11 has reached out to the police department. They confirmed a missing persons report was filed that’s currently under investigation.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dallas News

Canadian man who was reported missing in Dallas died in car wreck, wife says

A Canadian man who went missing on Thanksgiving while visiting Dallas was killed in a car wreck, his wife says. Aaron Tschritter, 29, was last seen by his friends early Thursday leaving a nightclub in Deep Ellum. He was supposed to go to the Cowboys-Raiders game later that day but never showed up, his friends said.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Texas woman found dead in yard was mauled by her own dogs: cops

A Texas woman found dead in her backyard may have been mauled by her own dogs, police said. Tiffany L. Frangione, 48, was found with fatal puncture wounds to her neck in her Houston yard last Friday morning. Frangione had let her two pups out into her backyard when they...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Canadian, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
ScienceAlert

Weird Tracks in Texas Indicate Giant Sauropods Walking on Their Front Feet Only

They were the largest animals to ever walk the Earth: sauropods, a dinosaur clade of such immense size and stature, they're sometimes dubbed 'thunder lizards'. These towering hulks – including Brontosaurus, Brachiosaurus, and Diplodocus among others – needed four thick, powerful legs to support and transport their massive bodies. At least, most of the time. Perhaps. Some mysterious, ancient tracks described in a 2019 study could offer fresh support for a disputed view in paleontology: that these lumbering giants sometimes got around on two legs, not four, belying what their quadruped status (and simple physics) would seem to demand. Sauropod footprints at the...
WILDLIFE
Dallas News

After leaving The Bridge, homeless woman moves into Dallas apartment in time for Thanksgiving

The rattling of a cowbell and a round of applause marked Patricia Freeman’s last hour of being homeless. At The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center in downtown Dallas, a cowbell rings inside the front lobby whenever someone leaves the shelter. Freeman, who turns 66 next month, has shared a room there since March after a falling out with a sister forced her onto the streets.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Cowboys Game#American Football#The Vinty Club
WFAA

Woman shot during carjacking in Deep Ellum, police say

DALLAS — Updated at 10 a.m. with additional information from police. A woman was shot during a carjacking early Thursday morning in Deep Ellum, police say. Police say she was getting into her car about 12:05 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Crowdus Street when she was approached by at least two men who tried to carjack her, officers at the scene told WFAA.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

71-Year-Old Yuwame Pela Adeghe Located And Safe After Going Missing In Dallas

UPDATE: Mr. Adeghe has been located and is safe, Dallas Police said at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. ORIGINAL STORY BELOW DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Yuwame Pela Adeghe, 71, who was last seen on Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. Yuwame Pela Adeghe (credit: Dallas Police Department) Adeghe is bald, brown-eyed, 5’04” and weighs 110 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, security uniform in the 9900 block of Forest Lane in Dallas. Adeghe may be driving a 2007 black Mercedes Benz sedan, TX license plate MJH0220. Police said he may need medical assistance. Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the police at (214) 671.4268.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas News

Dallas police officer seen in video punching man during Deep Ellum brawl faces assault charge

A Dallas police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a man in the face during a street brawl in Deep Ellum this summer will face a criminal charge. Dallas police said Friday evening that the department’s public integrity unit obtained an arrest warrant for Senior Cpl. Melvin Williams, 40, who faces one count of misdemeanor assault. The department said he is expected to turn himself in.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
87K+
Followers
17K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy