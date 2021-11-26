Missing Canadian Aaron Tschritter Last Seen In Deep Ellum Came For Cowboys Game, Never Made It

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a man who traveled from Canada to see the Cowboys play on Thanksgiving is extremely concerned after the 29-year-old father, Aaron Tschritter never made it to the game.

Aaron Tschritter (courtesy: handout via Facebook)

Not only did Tschritter not attend the game, his family said no one has seen or heard from him since Nov.25 when he left the Vinty Club in Deep Ellum at 3 a.m.

Tschritter is 5’10” tall with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a birthmark on his forearm.

According to social media posts, calls to Tschritter’s phone go straight to voicemail. His family has checked credit card statements and called at least ten area hospitals in hopes of finding him. What’s especially concerning, according to Tschritter’s loved ones is the fact that he hasn’t contacted any of them. They said that’s “incredibly unlike him.” Thus, they have filed a missing persons report with the Dallas Police Department.

CBS 11 has reached out to the police department. They confirmed a missing persons report was filed that’s currently under investigation.