Diana The Musical – A Pleasant Surprise

The pleasure to be had from the stripped-down revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Assassins” at the Classic Stage Company (under the direction of John Doyle) is so giddy and deep that it occurred to me only after I had left the theatre, with the show’s jauntier melodies still ringing in my ears, that it might count as guilty, too. “Assassins,” which skips through more than a century of bloody American history in a little less than two hours, is about losers: the desperate and the deluded, people who were stepped on and ground down until they decided that their only recourse was to grab a gun and point it at the President. “Free country / Means they listen to you,” the show’s opening number goes, and we do listen, thanks to Sondheim’s music and lyrics. (The show’s book is by John Weidman, based on a great, perverse idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr.) Try not to hum along as John Wilkes Booth (Steven Pasquale), John Hinckley, Jr. (Adam Chanler-Berat), Lynette (Squeaky) Fromme (Tavi Gevinson), and the rest of this band of murderous misfits serenade you with their conviction that, per Thomas Jefferson, “everybody’s got the right to be happy.”

12 DAYS AGO