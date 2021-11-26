Diana The Musical – A Pleasant Surprise

Let me ask you a question. What happens when a Broadway show opens to horrific notices? Do you go to find out for yourself, or do you simply move on to something else? If the material is of interest, if the story line intrigues you, perhaps you will give it a...
On Sunday in New York City, the Broadway community gathered to honor, mourn and celebrate the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday.
On the red stairs above TKTS in Times Square, as the first flurries of the winter season drifted down on the city, members of every Broadway company — joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Kathryn Gallagher and Lauren Patton — gathered in a chorus to sing “Sunday,” the heartrending act one finale to Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” which earned the eight-time Tony-winning composer and...
NEW YORK — As with the car crash that took her life, the most appropriate response to “Diana” the musical is to look away. Devoid of insight and ricocheting between dull vulgarity and vacuous hero worship, the show, which had its official opening Wednesday at the Longacre Theatre, is less edifying than a scroll through the archives of the tabloids. The musical purports to ridicule them for hounding their prey, but in actuality matches them for exploitation.
At long last, “Diana: The Musical” has opened on Broadway like a meteor set to destroy the Earth. The reviews are scathing. The New York Times calls it “exploitative.” Deadline.com, which likes everything, labels it “a royal mess.” Broadwaynews.com says it’s so bad “it must be seen.” Washington Post drama critic: “As with the car crash that took her life, the most appropriate response to “Diana” the musical is to look away.”
The pleasure to be had from the stripped-down revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Assassins” at the Classic Stage Company (under the direction of John Doyle) is so giddy and deep that it occurred to me only after I had left the theatre, with the show’s jauntier melodies still ringing in my ears, that it might count as guilty, too. “Assassins,” which skips through more than a century of bloody American history in a little less than two hours, is about losers: the desperate and the deluded, people who were stepped on and ground down until they decided that their only recourse was to grab a gun and point it at the President. “Free country / Means they listen to you,” the show’s opening number goes, and we do listen, thanks to Sondheim’s music and lyrics. (The show’s book is by John Weidman, based on a great, perverse idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr.) Try not to hum along as John Wilkes Booth (Steven Pasquale), John Hinckley, Jr. (Adam Chanler-Berat), Lynette (Squeaky) Fromme (Tavi Gevinson), and the rest of this band of murderous misfits serenade you with their conviction that, per Thomas Jefferson, “everybody’s got the right to be happy.”
Diana: The Musical has made its Broadway debut after premiering on Netflix, and you probably won’t be too shocked to learn that the campy musical about Princess Diana’s tragic marriage and untimely death is drawing abysmal reviews. The New York Post calls it “the flop of the year,” and the general critical consensus seems to be that it’s an embarrassing disaster that should have never been made in the first place.
A white Rolls-Royce pulled up to the stage door of the Longacre Theatre on Broadway, and Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf, the Princess and Prince of Wales in “Diana, The Musical,” emerged from the stage door to be whisked away to their after party. It was opening night for...
For some reason, the story of Princess Diana has been gaining notable traction recently. Between The Crown on Netflix, the musical coming to Broadway, and now this new film starring Kristen Stewart, I was hoping that this film wouldn’t be a rehash of the same things we’ve seen before. Luckily, Spencer was a unique and quite unnerving piece that I believe was one of my favorite portrayals of Diana thus far. Even so, it was not without its faults, which I will be sure to elaborate upon later on in this piece.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway continues to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died Friday at the age of 91.
On Sunday afternoon, in the heart of Times Square, the theater community paid tribute in song, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
Performers from just about every Broadway show lifted their voices to remember Sondheim. Actors, theater workers and fans sang “Sunday” from Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.”
It was clear his death still heavy on the hearts of the theater community. Many wiped away tears while Sondheim’s lyrics lingered.
Erin Davie, who stars in “Diana: The Musical,” was in the 2017...
NEW YORK — Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91. Sondheim’s death was announced by his Texas-based attorney, Rick Pappas, who told […]
No one in musical theatre is more loved and respected than Stephen Sondheim. The news of his passing at 91 on Friday was sad to hear, but what a rich, full life! I wish he could have hung around to see the opening of Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic “West Side Story,” for which […]
The song “Sunday,” a showstopper that comes early in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut, Tick, Tick…Boom!, lasts only a few minutes, but it packs in four decades of Broadway history. Directed by Broadway game changer Miranda and adapted from a musical by Rent composer, lyricist, and writer Jonathan Larson, who was in turn inspired by musical legend Stephen Sondheim, the number features cameos by over a dozen Broadway icons in a fantastical sequence packed with enough Easter eggs to keep theater nerds pausing and rewinding for weeks.
NEW YORK (AP) — In 2010, the year he turned 80, Stephen Sondheim had to endure a public fuss when a Broadway theater was being renamed in his honor. At a ceremony outside the 1,055-seat auditorium on West 43rd Street, the composer looked sheepish by the time he got to the podium following gushing words […]
