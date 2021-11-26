ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO identifies new COVID-19 'variant of concern,' names it omicron

By Julia Musto
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization labeled the new B.1.1.529...

www.foxnews.com

MedicalXpress

Moderna says it will develop booster shot for new COVID variant

The US pharmaceutical company Moderna said Friday it will develop a booster shot against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. It is one of three strategies the company is working to address the new threat, including a higher dose of its existing vaccine, Moderna said. "The mutations in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Delta-Like COVID-19 Variants Are Most Likely To Increase Pandemic Severity

A SARS-CoV-2 variant with traits similar to that of the Delta variant—enhanced transmissibility and an ability to infect people who had previous infections/vaccination—will cause a more severe pandemic with more infections and breakthrough infections/reinfections than variants with either trait alone, according to a mathematical model created by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Confirms Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Samples Containing the Omicron Variant with its TaqPath COVID-19 Tests

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today confirmed that its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, and TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT-PCR Kit, which test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, are not impacted by the emerging B.1.1.529, or Omicron variant, enabling accurate test results.
SCIENCE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

WHO warns of 'severe consequences' from omicron surges, urges widespread testing

The World Health Organization is urging countries to start widely testing in communities to gauge whether the new omicron variant is circulating, in a technical document it released on Sunday. "Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possibily transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of omicron at the global level is high. Depending on these characteristics, there could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors including where suges may take place. The overall global risk to the new VOC [variant of concern] omicron is assessed as very high." The body urged member states to not only start testing widely, but to accelerate vaccination coverage as fast as possible, espcially among high-risk individuals. Masks, distancing, ventilation of outdoor spaces and crowd avoidance are among the measures country should follow, as well as a risk-based approach to adjust international travel measures in a timely manner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

New COVID Variant 500 Times More Competitively Infectious Than Delta, Epidemiologist Says, Prompting Immediate Global Action

The new coronavirus variant, given the name Omicron, is believed to be about 500 times more competitively infectious than the highly contagious Delta variant, a leading epidemiologist said, prompting global authorities to take action against the new threat. Medical professionals believe the new Omicron variant has 32 mutations in its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Fox News

Omicron variant putting vaccines to the test

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Covid variant

Senior government scientist Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States was on "high alert" for the new Covid-19 variant and urged people to get vaccinated after Canada confirmed its first cases of the new strain. "No confirmed cases (of Omicron) but obviously we're on high alert," Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

