ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

By Chris Eades
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the...

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 219

Gingermarisolmax
4d ago

"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son and whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16 (King James Bible)

Reply(8)
64
Kenya Matthews
4d ago

First, Michael Tylo has passed away & now Lisa Brown she was truly a icon; Nola & Quinton were a wonderful couple on GL! Iva Snyder has a wonderful relationship w/her family even though she kept a secret from Lily Walsh! My sympathy are w/her family! 💑👪🙏

Reply(7)
53
REPENT people
4d ago

I I saw heaven standing open and there before me was a white horse, whose rider is called Faithful and True. With justice he judges and wages war. Then I saw a great white throne and him who was seated on it. The earth and the heavens fled from his presence, and there was no place for them. And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne, and books were opened. Another book was opened, which is the book of life. The dead were judged according to what they had done as recorded in the books. The sea gave up the dead that were in it, and death and Hades gave up the dead that were in them, and each person was judged according to what they had done. Then death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. The lake of fire is the second death. Anyone whose name was not found written in the book of life was thrown into the lake of fire.Revelation 19:11,20:11-15

Reply(10)
47
Related
extratv

‘Bones’ Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who played killer Howard Epps on “Bones,” has died at 41. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news to People with a statement that read, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.”
CELEBRITIES
Soap Opera Digest

Soap Fave Dies At 67

Emmy-nominee Lisa Brown passed away on November 24 at age 67 after a brief illness. Born August 2, 1954 in Kansas City, MO, Brown made her mark on daytime as Nola Reardon on GUIDING LIGHT (1980-85) and as Iva Snyder on AS THE WORLD TURNS (1985-94); both roles were created by famed writer Douglas Marland. Brown was also known for her theater work — she starred in 42nd Street on Broadway while working on GL. She is survived by son James “Buddy” Nielsen and daughter Victoria from her first husband Tom Nielsen (ex-Floyd, GL), two grandchildren, Penelope Ruiz-Nielsen and Brayden Hopf, and her second husband Brian Neary. “How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades,” says Martha Byrne, who played her daughter Lily on ATWT. “She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland introduced me to my ‘mother’. Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my entire life. As a scene partner she was always present and full of creativity. As a writer and director her instincts were second to none. I will miss our daily calls about our families, our careers and everything in between. For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know. She loved entertaining you and her appreciation for your support was immeasurable. We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman.“
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Byrne
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cbs#Nola#Gl#Atwt#Abc#Soap Opera Digest
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie Forced Daughter To Wear Dresses At The Eternals Premiere? Actress Molding Teen Her Way

Angelina Jolie allegedly forced Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to wear dresses at "The Eternals" premieres. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt previously made headlines after she wore dresses to three red-carpet premieres for The Eternals. The 15-year-old wore Angelina Jolie’s dresses, but she had it altered to suit her physique. Shiloh’s surprise transformation was welcomed by...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

 https://www.soapsindepth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy