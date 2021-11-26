Intermittent Fasting

I have been dieting for about 2 months now and nothing seems to be budging. I track what I eat on the app, I'm 5,7 and I weighed 90 kg before I started my weight loss journey, having weighed myself today I'm 93 kg, so I'm shocked if I'm doing the wrong thing here. I have a 200 protein shake in the morning and lunch, then the main meal in eve, fish 3 sweet potatoes and 150 grams of mixed veg for a whole week .then oats 150 /soy milk and 20 grams of dried fruit for breakfast and one main meal in eve, coffees and teas no sugar and occasionally 75 grams of skinny choc. about 1000 water ml.

