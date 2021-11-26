ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intermittent Fasting

By hermajestee327
 4 days ago

Hi! I have had success with intermittent fasting in the past and am looking to make this a...

Intermittent fasting reduces inflammation, helps the body like a diabetes medication

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Intermittent fasting, characterized by cyclic periods of fasting and eating, has emerged as a popular weight loss approach in recent years. Interestingly, however, a new study reports intermittent fasting can benefit the body in yet another way: reducing inflammation. Scientists from the Intermountain Healthcare Heart...
The Best Foods To Reduce Visceral Fat After 50, Say Dietitians

While getting rid of those extra pounds standing between you and your jeans fitting comfortably may be your goal when you embark on a new diet, it's the body fat you don't see that could be putting your health at risk. Experts say that visceral fat—fat that develops well below the skin's surface—is far more dangerous for your health.
AHA News: Intermittent Fasting May Protect the Heart by Controlling Inflammation

Intermittent fasting could increase a key protein that controls inflammation and protects the heart, according to a new study. Intermittent fasting limits a person's consumption of food and beverages to certain times of the day or week to achieve weight loss. There's no single way to practice it, though one popular routine involves alternating 24-hour periods of fasting with eating normally.
Daily Affirmations - Helpful or Hokum?

Anybody here find saying those those motivational weight-loss affirmations aloud to be Actually Helpful?. Naturally skeptical me sees them as the magical chain letter of weight-loss. 'Speak these 20 affirmations every morning for 21 days and magically lose weight!' And can anyone hear the word 'affirmation' and not picture Stuart Smalley?
Ultimate Grocery Guide: Low-Carb Diet

Whether it’s keto, low-carb Paleo, Atkins or some other version, carb-restricted diets are here to stay. No matter the diet, going “low carb” tends to mean something different to everyone. For some, it’s no sugar, grains or bread. For others, it’s counting grams of carbs per day or meal, and for others — it’s no carbs at all.
what I'm I doing wrong?

I have been dieting for about 2 months now and nothing seems to be budging. I track what I eat on the app, I'm 5,7 and I weighed 90 kg before I started my weight loss journey, having weighed myself today I'm 93 kg, so I'm shocked if I'm doing the wrong thing here. I have a 200 protein shake in the morning and lunch, then the main meal in eve, fish 3 sweet potatoes and 150 grams of mixed veg for a whole week .then oats 150 /soy milk and 20 grams of dried fruit for breakfast and one main meal in eve, coffees and teas no sugar and occasionally 75 grams of skinny choc. about 1000 water ml.
5:2 Intermittent Fasting May Not Work Better Than Other Diets, Says New Study

Intermittent fasting is a touted by influencers and celebrities as a reliable weight-loss method, but researchers recently put its effectiveness to the test. Scientists from the Health and Lifestyle Research Unit at Queen Mary University of London conducted a year-long study of 300 adults classified as obese (a BMI of 30 or greater), some with comorbidities (other health conditions), to determine the efficacy of the 5:2 Diet. The findings were published in the journal PLOS One.
Tips for knee injury/running?

Several years ago I tore the cartilage in my knee, and everyso often it acts up a bit. The physiotherapist told me it'd get better over time, but all of a sudden running is causing me grief where it never used to. Am I better stopping running for a couple...
Looking for a support network, 24F

I'm a 24-year-old full-time student aiming to lose 20kg before I graduate. I have struggled with my relationship with food for many years. I reached my goal weight before starting my degree but then turned back to food to help with the stress. In the past, I have relied on willpower, but I'm not convinced this is the right way to go, so I'm looking for people who are on a similar journey to me so that we can support each other.
Hi, here from WW

Hi, I'm here from WW. I am tracking my foods on here now, because the point system hasn't been working for me. Unfortunately, I have paid for a six month membership so I will keep using their recipes and going to meetings during that time. I will try and track all my foods here.
Weight loss tips

Hey do people recommend logging exercise when trying to lose weight or is it better to try to eat the recommended calories as if you hadn’t exercised?. Every body is different. Right now, my exercise isnt excessively strenuous or taxing and my calorie goal isn’t set at 1200, so I don’t eat back those calories.
1 year of progress.

Long way to go but I am super happy with my progress. 13% of my body weight in 1 year. That's amazing progress! Good for you! Can really see a difference in your face. Good job,and what a simply beautiful, sweet little boy. Archercc Posts: 37 Member. Melwillbehealthy wrote: »
A Doctor’s Warning Led to Tiffany’s 140-Pound Weight Loss

“I was tired of being tired,” says Tiffany Kessler, referring to the time in her life when she weighed 330 pounds at 36 years old. As a mother of two, including a daughter with cerebral palsy and developmental delays, she didn’t have energy left in the tank to take care of herself. She says she had reached a weight she never thought she’d see.
Lost Exercise Calories?

I did a 2.5 mile walk this morning and was rewarded with burning 200+ calories on this MFP app. However I just checked, (making sure I will have enough calories saved for leftover Thanksgiving Pie tonight), and poof, MFP changed it to only 50. 😖. panda4153 Posts: 408 Member. Do...
Healthier Alternatives?

What have you found to be good alternatives to your norm (ie cauliflower rice vs white rice)? We definitely need to figure out a healthier way to eat our favorites if we can!. Like a lot of people, I sub plain or Greek yogurt for sour cream.. But my all-time favourite swap is using my Yonanas frozen dessert maker to grind frozen fruit into perfect soft serve "ice cream." Sooo gooood!
I'm back ...... Ugh!

A couple of years ago I lost 60+ pounds here, mainly eating a plant based diet. Fast forward a couple years later - had covid, got pretty sick, still pretty sick and gained all of the weight back. But I lost about 20 pounds from my illness - which we...
How many calories?

How many calories should you have ? As 1200 seems far to less??. Impossible question to answer without more info: it depends on sex, age, weight, activity level, weight goal, etc. loprezl Posts: 15 Member. It is a tricky question due to individual and activity level but a rule if...
