Singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, have welcomed their fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina. The 31-year-old Rhett shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Akins and their baby girl at the hospital, along with the caption: “Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy. @laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!” Akins posted on her own account: “Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO