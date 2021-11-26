ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Going Along With The Boys…

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The book is, "Going Along With Lewis & Clark!" I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Noted author, Barbara Fifer's impressive read puts you...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
tripsavvy.com

The Best Small Towns in Montana

Farms dotted with cows, horses, and chickens, complete with red barns and barbed wire fences, is what you’ll see if you explore tiny towns in Montana. Often the best antique shops, diners, and unexpected oddities can also be found outside the state’s larger cities. Low light pollution, fewer people, no traffic, and abundant wildlife are just a few of the more obvious perks. Intrepid and adventurous travelers, who love authentic local flair, will find that Big Sky country is full of Instagram-worthy moments. Keep reading to learn about the best small towns in Montana and what you should do and see once you get there.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Popular Northwest Montana Ski Area Sold to Out-of-State Company

With ski seasons on the horizon in Montana, a change of ownership has been announced for a Montana skiing destination "youngster." You might think of it as the "tweener" ski area, hidden away between Montana Snowbowl in Missoula and Whitefish Mountain Resort. Opened in 1998, Blacktail Mountain's mission has been to offer a family-friendly mountain experience. Located on the Flathead National Forest above Flathead Lake's Lakeside, Montana, it boasts a top elevation of nearly 6,800 feet in a spectacular setting.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Puffman Sports Trivia#Lewis Clark#Farcountry Press
cambridgema.gov

Outdoor Sing-Along (Main)

Put on your dancing shoes and head over for a morning of singing and dancing! Children of all ages and their grown-ups. This program will be held in Joan Lorentz Park on the lawn outside the Main Library. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be canceled. Please call 617-349-4038 for more information.
WEATHER
Only In Louisiana

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In Louisiana Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.
LOUISIANA STATE
K96 FM

Shelby Carousel Will Be FREE!!!

FUN by the ton THIIS Saturday out at our Shelby Carousel! The rides will spinning & it's gonna' be great Saturday night from 5 to 8. The fun doesn't stop here either...there'll be plenty of delightful arts & crafts available. The Shelby Carousel becomes funner every weekend!
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

BINGO! “Turkey Style” 4 Conrad

The Pondera County Extension Homemaker's Council will be hosting their annual "turkey bingo" tomorrow, Thursday night! All the bingo FUN will be happening down at the Conrad Moose Lodge starting at 6. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be plenty of snacks, door prizes & pies along with an opportunity to WIN 16 turkeys. Happy Thanksgiving, stay warm & don't eat too much turkey...
CONRAD, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
K96 FM

Choteau Welcomes U 2 The Fair

The WINTER Fair!. The Soroptimist Winter Fair returns to Choteau, this Saturday! There'll be some fine arts & crafts, homemade & hobby items, baked goods & all kinds of confections. The "Fair" will be going full tilt on Saturday, from 9 until 3, at the Choteau Pavilion in Choteau City Park. I don't "think" it's too late to sign up to be a vendor if you call 231 8218 for registration before week's end. I submit, "it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...
CHOTEAU, MT
K96 FM

They Will “Touch Your Life!”

Tomorrow, Saturday, morning on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll have Vaughn, Montana's Debi Pace's very 1st book, PawPrints Across My Heart," up for grabs. Debi lives down in Vaughn, along with her family of rescues critters. When Debi's not listening to the Puffman Show or working at her full-time job, she's caring for her resident & foster dogs & cats. This is one beautiful presentation, & 50% of the proceeds from "PawPrints Across My Heart" will go toward animal rescue. These rescues, along with her other stories of animals who have touched her life, will resonate with you forever! Check the book out from Sweetgrass Books & Farcountry Press at: sweetgrassbbooks.com, & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning. Me? I'm still fired up about the World Series, & I'll have a World Series Trivia question in the morning...
VAUGHN, MT
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton Skate Park moving along

The skateboarding experience in Pleasanton continues to grow. Enthusiastic skateboarders including family, friends and spectators were treated to an exciting display of artistry in motion at the San Antonio/ Pleasanton Partners for Progress Jam on Saturday, Oct. 23. Their tricks required balance, timing, creativity and fearlessness that may have been hard on the moms.
PLEASANTON, TX
K96 FM

Harvest In The Golden Triangle

This Wednesday's the DEADLINE to get your orders in for "delivery" for the St. Michaels Harvest Dinner. The dinner's scheduled for this coming Sunday afternoon, the 14th, at 5 o'clock down at St. Michaels in Conrad. It's $10 per meal, so please call 470 0257, & have your order in by THIS Wednesday, the 10th.
CONRAD, MT
KSLTV

Christmas lights go up early in Lehi to celebrate 12-year-old boy

LEHI, Utah —It was still 10 days before Thanksgiving, but that didn’t stop dozens of households from putting up Christmas lights and decorations ahead of Monday night. “I was like, ‘I guess it’s time to do it a little early,’” said David Shackelford as he brought out a ladder and hoisted lights above his garage. “Then the whole neighborhood up and down has just been lighting up all over the place.”
LEHI, UT
K96 FM

Watch ‘Old Glory’ Go Up Tallest Flag Pole in Montana (VIDEO)

Subscribers of the YouTube channel for Montana's Tallest Flag said they got chills and were teary-eyed after watching a patriotic video showing crews assembling the structure. The video posted on Sunday (11/7) called "Flag Raising Day," shows crews using a crane to lift the white flag pole into place, and then around 10 workers guided the pole over large bolts in the base.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Burt The Bear Will B On The Air

The book will anyway! Tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll have "The Secret Life of Burt The Bear" up for grabs. I'll be throwing out a Willie (Pops) Stargell trivia question, & the 1st caller in with the correct answer will WIN the "Burt the Bear" book. Burt's one wild dude who loves his secret adventures, & you'll love it too. You'll want to check the book out from Sweetgrassbooks; an imprint of Farcountry Press at: sweetgrassbooks.com, & then listen in to WIN at 7:30. This beautiful childrens' illustrated presentation is written by native MISSOULIAN, Kate Racicot, & illustrated by MISSOULIAN Kim Brown-Campbell. I don't know what else to say except, GO GRIZ tomorrow afternoon! i wouldn't be surprised to see our new friend, Burt, show up at tomorrow's game...
ANIMALS
K96 FM

CB Speech/Drama Needs HELP!

Our good neighbors over in Cut Bank, will be hosting a speech & drama meet this Saturday, the 6th, & they need some judges & volunteers for the "meet." Training will commence this Saturday morning at 8:30, prior to the meet. Don't worry about a thing, this should only take a couple of hours & you don't need experience for this "judge gig." If you'd like to help out, please call or text Betsy Johnson at 701 741 1960.
CUT BANK, MT
wtmj.com

Refrain from singing along

Just warming up for the singing performance on WTMJ Nights! Scott talks the most memorable, the most catchy, the most sing-a-long-y songs of all time! Listeners give their opinions and suggestions in what turns out to be a very fun, very entertaining segment. Listen, and sing-along right here!
MUSIC
K96 FM

Sober Life Hi-Line Talkin’ Turkey

The Sober Life Hi-Line group will be hosting a very special volunteer project over at the Sagebrush Food Pantry on Wednesday. They'll be stuffing the turkey baskets for our community. Group members will be "on duty" from 4 until 6, & as "I" like to say every year at this time, "don't eat too much turkey!!"
CHARITIES
K96 FM

Sober On The Hi-Line

The Sober Life Hi-Line Group will be taking it to the streets...actually, the ALLEYS! Sober Life members will be bowling this Saturday afternoon down at the Branding Iron in Conrad. All the FUN will be from 2 until 4, & don't worry about a thing... the bowling at the "Iron" will be FREE this Saturday for Sober Life Hi-Line Group members.
CONRAD, MT
prima.co.uk

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious" because...
WORLD
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
317
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy