Black-owned Business Black Friday underway on Cherokee Street

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers encourage people to "shop the...

www.ksdk.com

WRAL News

Gift Guide: Black-owned businesses in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The holidays are here if you are anything like me then you have been thinking about what gifts you are going to purchase this holiday season. You will probably be hit with some many different ads from large retailers like Amazon and while this is okay, I wanted to share a few businesses in downtown Raleigh that you can shop at for the holiday season. Most places you can purchase a gift card from while others you may want to walk around and see what you can find. Either way these businesses have a little bit of something for everyone:
RALEIGH, NC
TODAY.com

Cyber Monday underway after disappointing Black Friday sales

After a below-average turnout in brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday, businesses are hoping for a record-setting day of online sales on Cyber Monday. NBC business and tech correspondent Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY from Amazon’s air hub in Haslet, Texas.Nov. 29, 2021.
SHOPPING
KSNT News

Small Businesses are thriving the day after Black Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Small Business Saturday encourages people to get out their shopping shoes again after Black Friday and hit the local businesses around Topeka to show their support. According to the US Census, there are almost 32 million independent businesses in the United States right now. The Topeka community is home to a small […]
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast Humane Society Black Friday Adoption extravaganza underway

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is open for Black Friday and they are offering a $20 adoption fee for their resident animals. No appointments are necessary. Just come to the shelter to visit and add a new member to your family!. Suncoast Humane Society is located at...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
adafruit.com

11 Black-owned businesses to buy from this Black Friday #BuyBlackFriday #BlackOwnedFriday

While this resource from Fast Company is from 2020, the recommendations are just as spot on one year later. The weekend after Thanksgiving is the busiest shopping period of the year; for many brands, Black Friday is when they make their biggest margins. But it also tends to be a time when consumers load up impulse purchases without giving much thought to where they’re spending their money and who they’re supporting.
News On 6

Shoppers Looking Out For Local Businesses On Black Friday

It's a huge day for big retailers, as shoppers return to in-person shopping, but some smaller businesses are just trying to keep up. On Friday, several Black owned businesses participated in a Black Annual Market shopping event. "Going through the pandemic -- because it has separated us so much --...
mymalonetelegram.com

Local businesses seeing lots of action on Black Friday

MALONE — With Thanksgiving now in the rearview for us all, the time of cheerful music, snow, and decorated trees, and more notably holiday shopping is now upon us. Businesses in Malone, both big and small, are seeing flourishing success in terms of sales and shoppers visiting their places of business this weekend.
MALONE, NY
FOX2Now

How to support Black and women-owned businesses this holiday season

ST. LOUIS – The co-owner of Tresses Beauty Supply shares how to support Black and women-owned businesses during this first holiday shopping weekend of 2021. Erica Stepney shares how she overcame the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, to keep her business going. She also shares how neighbors can support local businesses on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, even if they want to avoid the crowds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

