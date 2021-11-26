The Best Puffers, Parkas & Teddy Bear Jackets On Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is right around the corner, and lucky for us, plenty of our most-loved fashion retailers are getting a head start on the annual sales extravaganza. Thought you had to wait until after Turkey Day to score some knock-out clothing deals? Think again, because discounts are dropping like hot cakes from Madewell to Nordstrom, with Everlane now joining the markdown mix with a slew of new sale items. From now through Monday, November 29, as part of the Everlane Black Friday Sale, everyone's favorite eco-fabulous clothing company is offering up to 30% off some of its winter styles including a range of cozy knits, best-selling Perform leggings, and heaps of the brand's beloved basics. Before you've even preheated the oven this Thanksgiving, you can stock up on sweaters, sweatpants, and other comfy finds for the chilly season ahead. We've plucked out some of our own top picks from the promotion below and will keep the updates coming as more styles are added next week. Scroll on through to save big on Everlane's sustainably made, winter wardrobe essentials, and don't forget to come back for a second helping when Cyber Monday rolls around.

