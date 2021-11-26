Streetwise podcast asks Making Movies how to out-party Radiohead

The magical Madrigal family have enriched and protected the lives of citizens in their small Colombian mountain village for half a century. No one knows why the family’s legacy of special gifts began, but one day when everything seemed darkest for Abuela Alma (Maria Cecilia Botero), a candle burned brighter than ever. Now whenever a Madrigal comes of age, the candle and the magical house they reside in, grants a “miracle” to the child, ensuring they can help the sleepy town prosper, in their own special way.
Comments / 0