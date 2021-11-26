Streetwise podcast asks Making Movies how to out-party Radiohead

Radiohead have been one of the best bands on the planet since the mid-90s, managing the rare trick of being eclectic and experimental while at the same time enjoying huge commercial success. The band has always been quite Internet-centric: the 2000 album Kid A, a major part of this new hard-to-pigeonhole project, saw the band step back from the traditional press almost entirely in favour of a website, dozens of 10-second video clips, and an early streaming tool called iBlip. The cherry on top, of course, was when it got leaked several weeks beforehand on Napster.

