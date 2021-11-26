ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz part after 9 seasons

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEUjf_0d7SJOlR00
FILE - Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz walks the field before an NCAA college football game against UTSA in Ruston, La., on Oct. 23, 2021. Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz are parting ways after nine seasons that included seven straight bowl appearances for the Bulldogs, athletic director Eric Woods announced Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Holtz will coach the Bulldogs’ final game against Rice on Saturday.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz are parting ways after nine seasons that included seven straight bowl appearances for the Bulldogs.

Athletic director Eric Woods announced Friday that Holtz would coach the Bulldogs’ final game against Rice on Saturday.

“Skip and I talked and agreed it was time for a change for both parties,” Wood said in a statement. “Louisiana Tech owes Skip a debt of gratitude for his loyalty and dedication to our football student-athletes, our university, and our community over the past decade.”

La. Tech is 3-8 heading into its season finale. The Bulldogs have not finished with a losing record since 2013, Holtz’s first year at the school. Holtz is 64-49 with Louisiana Tech, including 6-1 in bowl games.

“This is the right time for me to evaluate a new start in my career,” Holtz said in a statement. “The past two seasons have brought additional challenges to our program, and I simply think it is time for someone else to have the chance to lead this special group of young men.”

“I am not done coaching football and have great passion and energy to continue to lead young men through this game that I love so much,” Holtz added.

Louisiana Tech is a member of Conference USA, a league that was overhauled by realignment over the last five months. Tech was one of five current C-USA schools that are committed to the league beyond next season.

Nine current C-USA members have announced they are heading to new conferences, and the league announced last month it is adding Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State by 2023.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Eric Woods
Person
Skip Holtz
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum makes prediction on when Nick Saban retires

Since winning his first championship with Alabama in 2009, Nick Saban has been atop the college football world. Seven career titles throughout his career, just one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant. Six of them are in Tuscaloosa. With all of the success, the question everyone wants an answer to (besides...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#Usa Football#College Football#American Football#Ap#Conference Usa#C Usa#Liberty
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Hiring Lincoln Riley

Shocking news broke in the college football world on Sunday afternoon that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley would leave the Sooners and head out west to take over at USC. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news that Riley would become the Trojans new head coach less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old firmly denied any connection between him and the LSU vacancy. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports confirmed Thamel’s report shortly after.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

666K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy