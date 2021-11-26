ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Christmas Tree Lots Ready for the Season

 4 days ago
Agape Christmas Trees in Atascadero has been serving the community for 15 years

It’s that time of year again, and nothing gets you in the holiday mood like Christmas Tree shopping. It’s the perfect reason to gather the family together, bundle up, grab something warm to drink, and go find that perfect bundle of branches to bring home.

Not to mention the absolute joy of getting bombarded (in the best way) by the original scent of Christmas. Thankfully, just like Santa, tree lots return every

year. It’s obvious that local families are loyal to their favorite Christmas Tree lots and farms. Going back to these locally owned businesses for consecutive years in a row and creating traditions that last generations.

“It’s a pleasure to see the families that come back year after year. You know, 15 years ago, some of these kids were kids in junior high or high school, or even younger, and now they’re coming in with their own little families. It’s really neat to be involved in such a positive season like Christmas,” said Rick Armet, owner of Agape Christmas Trees.

Agape Christmas Trees has been an Atascadero holiday staple for the last 15 years. They bring in fresh inventory from Oregon, and occasionally, Northern California every holiday season.

“We get a fresh truckload of trees each week, and doing that allows us to keep really good fresh inventory in stock. We have repeat customers that come back each year bragging about how long the trees last. Until the end of January even, so having those fresh truckloads of trees each week definitely keeps them fresher longer,” Armet said.

And it’s not just the families looking for trees that are creating holiday traditions—it’s the owners of the tree lots and farms, too.

“The location where we sell the trees, we had purchased in 2005. We wanted to do something to generate revenue between then and when we sell the property. So, 2006 was the first year we sold trees, and we enjoyed it so much we ended up keeping it going, and now it’s really become a family tradition. My three boys and my daughter, they love to be at the tree lot helping,” said Armet.

Families have been hunting for the perfect trees to bring into their homes roughly since the 1830s in the US; it’s a longstanding activity that brings the family together and the spirit of the holidays into our living rooms.

Local Tree Farms

Atascadero:

Agape Christmas Trees: facebook.com/agapechristmastrees

Hidden Springs Tree Farm: hiddenspringschristmastreefarm.com

Paso Robles:

Templeton:

Jack Creek Farms jackcreekfarms.com

Nipomo:

Holloway’s Christmas Trees hollowaysfarm.com

San Luis Obispo:

Avila:

Avila Valley Barn avilavalleybarn.com

