A new Halo Infinite campaign datamine suggests that players won’t be able to unlock new armor pieces by playing the game’s campaign mode. The Halo Infinite multiplayer experience is now available across Xbox platforms and PC, and early impressions suggest that fans are having a blast with it. In multiplayer, players can customize the appearance of their Spartan through emblems and various armor pieces. Unfortunately, most of the new armor pieces are locked behind a paywall, and from the looks of it, those hoping that new pieces could be unlocked by playing through the upcoming campaign mode could end up somewhat disappointed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO