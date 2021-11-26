City of Syracuse to close these streets during “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting ceremony

(WSYR-TV) — The Clinton Square “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting ceremony is happening Friday night. Due to the big crowd, the City of Syracuse is forced to close down a number of roads Friday evening. Also, there will be no charge for street parking on November 26.

Here is a list of streets closed from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.:

200 block of West Water Street, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street

Clinton Street, from West Genesee Street to Washington Street

Erie Blvd. West, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street

Clinton Street, from Herald Place to Genesee Street

Salina Street, from Willow Street to Washington Street

Genesee Street, from Franklin Street to Salina Street

James Street, from Salina Street to Warren Street

100 block of Water Street and East Genesee Street, from Salina Street to Warren Street

Erie Blvd. East, from Salina Street to Warren Street

