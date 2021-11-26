ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Testing confirms Webb Telescope on track for targeted Dec. 22 launch

By NASA
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngineering teams have completed additional testing confirming NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is ready for flight, and launch preparations are resuming toward Webb's target launch date of Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7:20 a.m. EST. Additional testing was...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Science at the cusp: NASA rocket to study mysterious area above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth's atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet's magnetic field passes overhead. Earth's magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth's atmosphere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Radio emission detected from the Vela X-1 bow shock

An international team of astronomers has conducted radio observations of a bow shock in the X-ray binary Vela X-1 using MeerKAT telescope. The observational campaign resulted in the detection of radio emission from this source. The finding is detailed in a paper published November 19 on arXiv.org. Vela X-1 is...
ASTRONOMY
WREG

Debris alert postpones NASA spacewalk

(AP) — NASA has called off Tuesday’s planned spacewalk due to the threat of space debris. The space agency got a warning overnight. “Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the Nov. 30 spacewalk until more information is available,” NASA […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Discovery

All Aboard the James Webb Space Telescope!

Getting anything into space is a pretty tricky proposition, and that goes double for telescopes. They have lots of fragile parts, especially their mirrors, which have to be ultra-precise to capture the best images possible. The Hubble Space Telescope has a mirror just over 7 feet across, which is just about the largest mirror you can get into space, given the diameter of the rocket itself.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
NASA

NASA Teams Delay Spacewalk After Debris Notification

The evening of Monday, Nov. 29, NASA received a debris notification for the International Space Station. Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the spacewalk planned for Tuesday, Nov. 30 until more information is available. The space station schedule and operations are able to easily accommodate the delay of the spacewalk. The latest information and future spacewalk dates will be shared on https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationCanada

Soon, 1 out of every 15 points of light in the sky will be a satellite

I’m outside at my rural Saskatchewan farm, chatting with my neighbours who I’ve invited over to appreciate the night sky through my telescope. After exclamations and open-mouthed wonder over Saturn’s rings, and light that has been travelling through space for more than two million years to reach our eyes from the Andromeda Galaxy, our conversation inevitably turns to the pandemic, our work-from-home arrangements and complaints about rural internet. My neighbour casually mentions they’ve just switched to using Starlink for their internet provider. I glance up and notice a bright satellite moving across the sky, almost certainly a Starlink,...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Space junk forces spacewalk delay, too risky for astronauts

NASA called off a spacewalk Tuesday because of menacing space junk that could puncture an astronaut's suit or damage the International Space Station Two U.S. astronauts were set to replace a bad antenna outside of the space station. But late Monday night, Mission Control learned that a piece of orbiting debris might come dangerously close. There wasn’t enough time to assess the threat so station managers delayed the spacewalk for at least a few days. It's the first time a spacewalk has been canceled because of threat from space junk.The space station and its crew of seven have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webb Telescope#Galaxies#The Webb Space Telescope#European#Canadian
Space.com

International Space Station shines in gorgeous fly-around photos by Crew Dragon astronauts

It's been a decade since we've seen photos like these of the International Space Station. On Nov. 8, the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, carrying the four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-2 mission, departed the orbiting lab after a 6.5-month stay. Endeavour didn't head directly home to Earth, however; it first performed a complete, 360-degree fly-around of the ISS, a maneuver not performed by a crewed spacecraft since NASA's space shuttle fleet retired in 2011.
ASTRONOMY
NASA

NASA TV Covers Station Spacewalk Live on Tuesday

NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron are scheduled to exit the International Space Station’s Quest airlock Tuesday for a spacewalk that will focus on replacing an S-band Antenna Subassembly (SASA) with a spare already available on the station’s truss structure. Live coverage of the spacewalk will air on NASA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
UPI News

NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- NASA is loading fuel and oxidizer into the James Webb Space Telescope in the Guiana Space Center ahead of its scheduled December 22 launch. Teams at the space center in French Guiana are loading 63 gallons of fuel and oxidizer into the $9.7 billion telescope, which is the largest and most powerful telescope ever conceived.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Spanish Astrobiology Center Participates in DART and Hera Planetary Defense Missions

MADRID (Spanish Astrobiology Center) — Currently the Astrobiology Center (CAB, CSIC-INTA) is an integral part of the joint space mission of NASA and ESA called DART-Hera. Its objective consists of sending two spacecraft to a binary asteroid system known as Didymos 65803 and thus validating the impact techniques in order to avoid future collisions with potentially dangerous asteroids for our planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Expert: Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? [Video]

Is NASA aware of any Earth-threatening asteroids? Luckily there are no known asteroid threats to Earth for at least 100 years. But that doesn’t mean we’re not looking. Asteroid expert Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory breaks it down:. Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? We Asked a...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy