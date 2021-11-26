ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley (left adductor strain) out for at least two weeks

By Zack Bussiere
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (left adductor strain) will miss at least the next two weeks. Beverley suffered a left adductor strain...

Josh Okogie (back) questionable for Timberwolves Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Okogie is dealing with back spasms. They're not thought to be too serious, but nevertheless, the ailment could keep him out of Wednesday's tilt. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Okogie sit, Taurean Prince would be in line for added minutes on the wing.
Timberwolves rule out Josh Okogie (back) for Monday night

The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled out Josh Okogie (back spasms) for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Okogie will miss his fourth-straight game while he deals with his back issue. The fourth-year guard is averaging 14.5 minutes per game so far this season, and 7 points, 7 rebounds, and...
Patrick Beverley
Jordan Mclaughlin
Malik Beasley
Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt (illness) questionable Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Jarred Vanderbilt (flu-like symptoms) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vanderbilt did not play on Monday and he's apparently still not feeling well. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are also questionable for Wednesday due to flu-like symptoms, so the Timberwolves may be a bit short-handed. Josh Okogie started on Monday in place of Vanderbilt and Naz Reid led the second unit with 13 points.
