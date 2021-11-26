ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland Browns to activate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin for Sunday

By Randy Gurzi
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns got some good news on Friday as head coach Kevin Stefanski said both Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin will be activated for Sunday. Injuries have been the theme in 2021 for the Cleveland Browns. It seems as though one player after another has gone down with some sort...

dawgpounddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns get disappointing news on the running back front

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that running back Kareem Hunt will not play in Week 11 as they take on the winless Detroit Lions. Yahoo Sports’ Josh Alper reported that Stefanski mentioned Kareem Hunt is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to play this week. This will be the 5th straight game Hunt has missed due to a calf strain.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Terrible Throw By Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Baker Mayfield came into today’s must-win game against the Detroit Lions nursing several injuries, including a bruised heel and torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield is admittedly playing through a lot of pain, but it was Cleveland Browns fans who were hurting watching him throw a brutal early interception.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Camijustice#Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Kareem Hunt back for Browns, just in time for Ravens

Good news, Emily Mayfield! Your husband’s getting a couple of tough guys back in the lineup ahead of the Browns’ game against division-leading Baltimore. On Thursday morning, Cleveland announced that running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin have been designated to return from injured reserve. Both are now eligible to be on the field for Sunday night’s primetime tilt with Baltimore.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kevin Stefanski: Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin should return to practice this week

The Browns may get a pair of key offensive pieces back for their Sunday night matchup against the Ravens this week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters inn his Monday press conference that running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin should return to practice this week. There’s also a chance that they could play in Week 12.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns offense has been a little bit stagnant over the past few weeks. But the team’s recent decision on star running back Kareem Hunt could soon change that. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that Hunt along with starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return. Hunt has been battling a calf injury that he sustained in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
Sporting News

Is Kareem Hunt playing on Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Browns-Ravens Week 12 Sunday Night Football (Updated)

Kareem Hunt has been officially activated from IR, but he's still listed as "questionable" for Sunday night's game against the Ravens. The best "handcuff" RB in the league hasn't played since Week 6, but the Browns (and fantasy football owners) hope to get him back for Week 12. Start 'em, sit 'em decisions hang in the balance while we wait for the latest injury updates.
NFL
National football post

Browns standout OT Jack Conklin leaves game with knee injury

Cleveland Browns standout right tackle Jack Conklin departed Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter due to a right-knee injury. The two-time All-Pro exited with 6:27 left in the quarter. The Browns ruled him out near the end of the period. Conklin was injured while pass...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Coach Has Telling Comment About QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a full participant in practice this week despite battling a left shoulder injury. That bodes well for the team heading into Sunday’s big game against the Baltimore Ravens. Speaking to the media on Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a telling comment on...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Do Just Enough To Beat The Cleveland Browns Sunday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens held off the Cleveland Browns and remained the number one seed in the AFC on Sunday night. They also have the best record in their division at 8-3. With a 16-10 win over the Browns, the Ravens improve to 8-3 and sit atop the AFC. What a season. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 29, 2021 Lamar Jackson and the offense played sloppy football, but the defense kept them in the game by limiting Cleveland’s offense. This defense held a Cleveland offense that was averaging 156.8 yards per game to just 40 yards tonight. They look to keep winning as they take on a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers team next week. Ravens defense has taken a lot of criticism, but they were difference tonight. Browns came in with the top-rushing attack in football. They were averaging 156.8 rushing yards per game. Without Calais Campbell, Ravens held them to 40 rushing yards. Chubb had 8 carries for 16 yds — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 29, 2021
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

194K+
Followers
382K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy