Cleveland Browns to activate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin for Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens held off the Cleveland Browns and remained the number one seed in the AFC on Sunday night. They also have the best record in their division at 8-3. With a 16-10 win over the Browns, the Ravens improve to 8-3 and sit atop the AFC. What a season. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 29, 2021 Lamar Jackson and the offense played sloppy football, but the defense kept them in the game by limiting Cleveland’s offense. This defense held a Cleveland offense that was averaging 156.8 yards per game to just 40 yards tonight. They look to keep winning as they take on a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers team next week. Ravens defense has taken a lot of criticism, but they were difference tonight. Browns came in with the top-rushing attack in football. They were averaging 156.8 rushing yards per game. Without Calais Campbell, Ravens held them to 40 rushing yards. Chubb had 8 carries for 16 yds — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 29, 2021

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO