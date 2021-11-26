Meghan Trainor Celebrates Her Family In 'My Kind of Present' Music Video - Watch!

It's hard not to be curious about Meghan Trainor, the legendary pop singer whose song "All About That Bass" inspired a generational movement of body positivity (per The New York Times). Not only that, but she can belt out the song, "I Love Me" with what sounds like authentic passion, and has zero time to deal with any unwanted advances in the song "No." So, you have to wonder: Is Trainor really as confident and fun in person as she sounds on each track? Viewers of "Top Chef Family Style" certainly may get that impression, as they watch Trainor host the show and playfully banter with the teen chefs and family members all vying for the grand prize. But, what is she really like?

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO