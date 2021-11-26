Meghan Trainor Celebrates Her Family In 'My Kind of Present' Music Video - Watch!

Nubia Rose was always destined to have her voice heard. She was surrounded by music from a young age, but her career took her in a variety of different creative directions. The Brazilian-born star has worked as a model, movie producer, actress, financial specialist, and in real estate. She’s also a publisher/owner of Nubia Rose International USA/Brazil Lifestyle Magazine. But in 2014, she knew it was time to pick the mic back up and released her first single, “Funtastic Love.” From then on, Nubia Rose has dedicated herself to writing and producing music that speaks to the beauty of life and love. The multi-talented Nubia Rose is also fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, expanding her global reach. Dive into her diverse discography and melt into bliss with each and every track.
