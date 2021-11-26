ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Trainor Celebrates Her Family In 'My Kind of Present' Music Video - Watch!

justjaredjr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Trainor has released the new music video for her song “My Kind of Present“!. The 27-year-old’s latest video features two special guys in her life – hubby Daryl Sabara and...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Meghan Trainor's son makes adorable debut in mom's new Christmas music video

Meghan Trainor dropped a festive music video for her holiday single, “My Kind of Present,” from the deluxe version of her debut Christmas album “A Very Trainor Christmas.” The video, which was chockfull of holiday spirit, included a few special guest stars near and dear to the singer’s heart: her husband, Daryl Sabara, and their son, Riley.
MUSIC
Mashed

What Meghan Trainor Is Really Like, According To Marcus Samuelsson - Exclusive

It's hard not to be curious about Meghan Trainor, the legendary pop singer whose song "All About That Bass" inspired a generational movement of body positivity (per The New York Times). Not only that, but she can belt out the song, "I Love Me" with what sounds like authentic passion, and has zero time to deal with any unwanted advances in the song "No." So, you have to wonder: Is Trainor really as confident and fun in person as she sounds on each track? Viewers of "Top Chef Family Style" certainly may get that impression, as they watch Trainor host the show and playfully banter with the teen chefs and family members all vying for the grand prize. But, what is she really like?
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Is Taylor Swift Giving Us a “Champagne Problems” Music Video? Watch Her Piano Rendition!

Taylor Swift is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. The singer celebrated getting an album of the year Grammy nomination for Evermore by posting an unseen video of her singing the song alongside Aaron Dessner as he played the piano. The black and white clip shows Swift sitting on the floor in what appears to be the wedding dress she wore in the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" featuring Chris Stapleton. Easter eggs everywhere!
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee's sweet photo with young son sparks tearful fan response

Ginger Zee received an overwhelming response from her social media followers on Tuesday with a snapshot featuring one of her children. The Good Morning America star captured a special moment with her son and posted it on Instagram. The image showed Ginger's hand holding that of her little boy's. She...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Sabara
Person
Ryan
Person
Meghan Trainor
Rolling Stone

Tori Kelly Finds Comfort in ‘North Star’ on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist’

Tori Kelly finds comfort in her “North Star” in the first single from Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist, the holiday movie spin-off of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The track (which is available for preorder) and the Roku Channel film arrive on Wednesday. Produced by Harvey Mason Jr., and written by cast member Mary Steenburgen, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song finds Kelly singing of a holiday gathering in the wake of loss. “I’m always looking up, ’cause I can feel your love and I know just where you are in the sky and in my blood,” she sings. “And I’ve never been...
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

LeAnn Rimes Fans Are “Destroyed” After She Posted a New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

It's another day and once again, LeAnn Rimes is reminding us that it's LeAnn's world and we're just living in it (in the best way possible, of course)!. The 39-year-old "Blue" singer is a pro at Instagram and is constantly serving look after look. From a nearly nude dress at Austin City Limits music festival, a crop top moment that deserved ALL of the fire emojis, and an absolutely adorable pumpkin patch look, LeAnn's outfits never cease to find their way onto our fashion inspiration board. The same goes for her latest Instagram post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Fam#Pt 10am Et#Charmladonna Big Sis
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Madonna celebrates Thanksgiving with 5 of her children: 'It's a family affair'

Madonna made sure she was surrounded by family to kick off this holiday season!. The 63-year-old pop icon singer shared a video montage on Instagram of her Thanksgiving celebration on Friday, Nov. 26, set to Sly and the Family Stone’s songs “Family Affair.” The video’s thumbnail included a glam shot of the family dressed to the nines, with Madonna posing in the middle of five of her children: David Banda, 16, Lourdes Leon, 25, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere Ciccone and Stella Ciccone, 9.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Summer Walker And Ari Lennox Perform “Unloyal” At 2021 Soul Train Awards

R&B starlet Summer Walker gave a performance of her hit single, “Unloyal,” at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. She graced the stage alongside collaborator Ari Lennox. Clad in a white dress lit by the glow of the stage lights, Walker crooned lyrics while backed by a live band, setting the mood for an intimate performance from the two-time Soul Train Award winner. Singing, “I ain’t taking your sh*t today,” Walker gave room for her band’s saxophonist to give a soul-stirring solo before beckoning Lennox (who performed earlier in the evening) to join her. Dressed in a leather outfit, Lennox seamlessly picked...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Adele One Night Only': New Clip Shows Adele Take the Stage at Primetime Concert Special

Calling us from the other side, Paramount+ has released a new teaser for their upcoming concert experience, Adele One Night Only, which will premiere on CBS Sunday, November 14, at 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET/8:00-10:00 p.m. PT and will also be made available live and on-demand on the streaming platform. The previously recorded event will take place in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park Observatory and will also include an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the talk show host’s legendary rose garden. The meeting will mark the first time the groundbreaking artist has given a televised conversationally heavy interview as she discusses her new album, the stories behind her songs, life after her divorce from Simon Konecki, weight loss, and parenting her son.
CELEBRITIES
dopecausewesaid.com

Nubia Rose Shares Her Music Video For "I Want Nothing For Christmas”

Nubia Rose was always destined to have her voice heard. She was surrounded by music from a young age, but her career took her in a variety of different creative directions. The Brazilian-born star has worked as a model, movie producer, actress, financial specialist, and in real estate. She’s also a publisher/owner of Nubia Rose International USA/Brazil Lifestyle Magazine. But in 2014, she knew it was time to pick the mic back up and released her first single, “Funtastic Love.” From then on, Nubia Rose has dedicated herself to writing and producing music that speaks to the beauty of life and love. The multi-talented Nubia Rose is also fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, expanding her global reach. Dive into her diverse discography and melt into bliss with each and every track.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Reacts to Her First Ever Grammy Nominations, 7 Total!

Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating her first Grammy Awards nominations!!. The 18-year-old actress and singer was just nominated for a total of seven awards at the upcoming 2022 Grammys ceremony. For this being her first album and her first nominations, she’s up for all four of the biggest awards of the...
MUSIC
imdb.com

Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Nail Impressions of Britney Spears, Cher and More

The tables—or rather, chairs—have turned for Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson. While the two powerhouse singers are used to judging musical performances on The Voice, they are going head-to-head in a sing-off on Monday's premiere of That's My Jam, a new NBC game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. In a preview of the series' "Sneak Episode," Ariana and Kelly show off their vocal prowess in a round of Mixtape Medley Showdown, covering a variety of random songs from iconic pop divas. Though Ariana has proven in the past that she can just about mimic anyone from Christina Aguilera to Shakira, it's clear that she senses some tough competition from Kelly. As the "thank u,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Fetty Wap Celebrates Release From Jail in ‘First Day Out’ Music Video: Watch

Fetty Wap dropped a music video for his new single “First Day Out” on Sunday to celebrate his release from jail earlier this month. “Lost my vision, but was smart enough to see sh–, ay/ I’m just mad I wasn’t fast enough to peep it, yeah/ I was bustin’ moves, I took off my jewels/ In the streets I grew, yeah baby/ Almost diamond in the trap/ I went diamond off a rap/ Put my life on this track, yeah baby/ Seven million, all twenties/ They know I was gettin’ money/ We were thirty on a hundred, yeah baby,” the rapper croons on the song as he works out at home and hangs with friends in the ASAPWITHTHECANON2-directed clip.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy