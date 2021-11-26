ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Linux Operating System Market Overview includes Industry Specifications and Applications Forecast to 2026 | IBM, Ubuntu Linux, Linux Mint, Elementary OS, openSUSE

By Report Hive Research
clarkcountyblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago, United States: The global Corona impact on Linux Operating System Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore...

addictivetips.com

How to run Windows 11 on Linux in VMWare Workstation

VMWare Workstation is an awe-inspiring tool for running virtual machines on Linux. If you’ve been itching to try out the latest Windows 11 on your Linux computer with it, this guide will show you now. Note: VMWare Workstation is not free software. You can use an evaluation copy of the...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Add a User to a Group in Linux

This article is about how to add a user to a group in Linux. The instructions will work well on most Linux distros, including Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Linux Mint, etc. Users are arranged into different groups on all Linux-based systems. The whole idea behind this is that it makes the administration of the system easier, as the users can be arranged into different groups and can be granted different permissions as required by the system administrator. The same user can be included in different groups, and the same file can be given different permissions based on the groups.
COMPUTERS
Ghacks Technology News

Distrowatch Top 5 Distributions Review: Linux Mint

If you’ve done any research into the Linux world you’ll no doubt have heard of Linux Mint. Linux Mint is rated number four on the popular rankings site, Distrowatch, based on number of hits to the Distrowatch page for the OS, not based on actual downloads / user-base. Check out my previous reviews of Manjaro, MX Linux and EndeavourOS.
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Ubuntu desktop team teases 'proof of concept' systemd on Windows Subsystem for Linux

Canonical may be working on introducing systemd to Ubuntu on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), according to a post by Ubuntu Desktop Team Technical Leader Didier Roche. Roche's remarks were posted on the Ubuntu Desktop Team Updates two days ago. "PoC of systemd on WSL at startup of an instance," he said, raising hopes (or fears) that the component will be introduced in a future WSL 2 update. The remark was first spotted by Phoronix.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Linux Operating System Market To Witness Outstanding Growth | Debian, SUSE, Elementary

Global Linux Operating System Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Linux Operating System Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Arch Linux, Linux Mint, Fedora Linux, Red Hat, Inc, IBM Corporation, Debian, SUSE, Elementary, Inc, Manjaro & Ubuntu (Canonical Ltd).
MARKETS
phoronix.com

Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization

While the Linux 5.16 merge window just ended and that kernel won't be out until the tail end of the calendar year, already for Linux 5.17 new material is beginning to accumulate in the respective subsystem development trees... One set of changes merged this morning from Google can provide a sizable performance win around TCP performance in the datacenter.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

3 interesting ways to use the Linux cowsay command

Most of the time, a terminal is a productivity powerhouse. But there's more to the terminal than commands and configurations. Among all the outstanding open source software out there, some of it has been written just for fun. I've written about fun commands before, but this article is about just one: the venerable cowsay command.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Basic Echo Command with Examples in Linux

The echo command is one of the most basic and important commands in scripting and programming. This command displays or prints arguments at the terminal. The command is included in all distributions (operating systems) as either the shell or bash. Usually, developers or programmers use echo commands in both debugging and building of products such as websites, applications, and operating systems.
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to clean your Linux PC with Sweeper

Do you need to clean junk like recent documents, command history, cookies, etc., from your Linux PC? Check out, Sweeper. It’s a neat little tool that can scan your Linux computer for junk files and clean it up. Here’s how to use it on your system. Installing Sweeper on Linux.
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to install Garuda Linux

Garuda Linux is a rolling operating system based on Arch Linux. It uses Arch packages and Arch technologies like Pacman. However, unlike Arch Linux, users do not need to build it from scratch to install it, as it comes with a graphical installer. Garuda offers a wide variety of Linux...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Linux ITMT Patch Fixes Intel "Alder Lake" Hybrid Handling For Some Systems

There is a patch pending that improves the Linux kernel's dealing with the hybrid P and E cores found with Intel's new Alder Lake processors that will benefit some systems/motherboards. For those with Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" systems, one of the important tidbits of information I recently learned...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Format Storage Drives Using the Linux Terminal

A storage device is an integral part of your computer hardware and computing in general. Used for storing processed data, storage devices come in many different forms. Some of the most common ones include external or internal hard drives, flash disks, CDs, etc. This guide will show you how to...
SOFTWARE
GamingOnLinux

KDE Discover gets update to prevent you breaking your Linux system

Graham's comment underneath "Hopefully this is Linus-Sebastian-proof", heh. I hope many more application developers are looking at the way Discover and APT are evolving to ensure things are a bit more idiot-proof. Another change to make things look a bit friendlier in Discover is if you have issues upgrading, it...
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

Microsoft is updating the Windows Subsystem for Linux app

Microsoft released a new preview for its Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) service. This will allow users to run Linux distros natively on Windows 10 and Windows 11. Besides all the software enhancements, WSL will also be getting a brand new logo. The tech giant is allowing hardware performance counters...
SOFTWARE
comptia.org

Your Next Move: Linux Administrator

Your Next Move. These articles take an inside look at the roles related to CompTIA certifications. Each article will include the responsibilities, qualifications, related job titles and salary range for the role. As you consider the next move in your IT career, check back with CompTIA to learn more about your job prospects and how to get there.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Amazon Linux 2022 Released - Based On Fedora With Changes

Amazon Web Services has made Amazon Linux 2022 now publicly available in preview form as the newest version of their Linux distribution. Amazon Linux / Amazon Linux 2 had been based on a combination of RHEL and Fedora packages while in today's Amazon Linux 2022 release they note it's explicitly based on Fedora. Besides apparently being more Fedora oriented now than RHEL, with Amazon Linux 2022 they are transitioning to a formal two year release cadence between their releases while having quarterly point releases.
SOFTWARE
PC Perspective

Seaberry Turns A Raspberry Pi 4 Into A Linux Powered ITX System

Since it’s inception the Raspberry Pi has evolved from it’s start as a nifty sounding hobby board to a rather powerful multi-core small form factor computer which is capable of quite a lot. The enhancement to it’s capabilities has continued to expand at a pace roughly equal to it’s growing popularity, to the point where there is an effective compute module which can be added to the your Pi to give it more versatility.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Deepin Linux 20.3: One of the First Distros with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS

Deepin Linux 20.3 is here almost two months after Deepin Linux 20.2.4, and it upgrades the stable kernel to Linux 5.15. This new Deepin Linux version offers features like a brand new and fully functional NTFS file system implementation, support for 12th Gen Intel processors, in-kernel SMB server, real-time preemption locking, and many other goodies. Learn more about the new release here.
COMPUTERS

