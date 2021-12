The global airborne fire control radar market size is set to exhibit massive growth based on the rising investments by leading economies for strengthening their defense systems. Fortune Business Insights™ supplies this information in its report, titled “Airborne Fire Control Radar Market, 2021-2028.” The increasing budgetary allocation to the defense sector in the Asia Pacific region for boosting the air force and military systems is attributable to the intensifying border disputes between India and China. Further, the dynamic relations of other countries with China are expected to boost the demand for airborne fire control radar systems. The global airborne fire control radar market size was USD 2,655.4 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2,797.3 million in 2021 to USD 3,866.4 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.73% in the 2021-2028 period.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO