Global Limonene Market Sale Price Analysis and Segment Analysis by Type to 2026| Florida Chemical Company, Firmenich, Tropfruit, Citrosuco, Citrus Oleo

The increasing need for maintaining healthy 6/6 eyesight has propelled the demand for “eye supplements” in the market. Rising awareness about eye diseases is a major factor boosting the global eye supplements market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Eye Supplements Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Antioxidants, Fatty Acids, Anti-inflammatory Supplements, Neuro-protective supplements), By Form (Liquid, Gels, Capsule, Tablet), By Application (Eye Health, Muscular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Cataract, Glaucoma), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026”.The World Health Organization reported an estimate of 188.5 million people to suffer from severe vision impairment in terms of distant vision in the year 2018. In 2014, the National Eye Institute stated an estimate of 2.7 million Americans suffered from glaucoma that is expected to reach 4.3 million by the end of 2030. In the same year, the National Eye Institute also estimated that an approximate of 2.1 million of the American population suffered from advanced age-related muscular degeneration (AMD). This is further anticipated to increase and reach 3.7 million Americans by the end of 2030.

