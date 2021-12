Security and doorbell cameras are helpful, but can't guarantee your gifts won't be hijacked. KDPS has 7 tips to make sure your presents make it under the tree. As online shopping has become easier and more convenient, there has also been a steep rise in the theft of deliveries. Over the past two years, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has experienced an increase in calls during the holiday season. With the exponential growth of online shopping, thousands of packages are delivered to homes throughout the season. Most packages are left unattended for several hours, leaving them vulnerable to being stolen. KDPS has seven tips to make sure your gifts get delivered to those who are on the "nice" list.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO