ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Video shows super-resistant jello that can withstand being run over by a car

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HGI4_0d7SEW7I00

Scientists have created a new jello-like substance that can completely recover its original shape after being run over by a one-tonne car.

The squishy material is 80 per cent water, but acts more like an “ultra-hard shatterproof glass” when compressed, researchers from the University of Cambridge say.

A video released by the research team shows a chocolate bar-shaped strip of the material placed between two sheets of metal.

A 1200kg car then proceeds to drive back and forth over the metal several times.

Afterwards, the material is shown to return to its original form.

Researchers say the substance could be used for anything from soft robotics to bioelectronics or even cartilage in knee and hip replacements.

“At 80 per cent water content, you’d think it would burst apart like a water balloon, but it doesn’t: it stays intact and withstands huge compressive forces,” said Professor Oren A Scherman who led the research team.

“The properties of the hydrogel are seemingly at odds with each other.”

The hydrogel substance contains a network of specially formulated polymers with “reversible on-off interactions”, researchers say.

“We use reversible crosslinkers to make soft and stretchy hydrogels, but making a hard and compressible hydrogel is difficult and designing a material with these properties is completely counterintuitive,” the study’s first author Zehan Huang said in a statement.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time that glass-like hydrogels have been made,” Dr Huang said.

The study has appeared in leading scientific journal Nature .

“The way the hydrogel can withstand compression was surprising, it wasn’t like anything we’ve seen in hydrogels,” said co-author Dr Jade McCune, also from the Department of Chemistry.

Comments / 0

Related
New Scientist

Soft yet strong gel keeps its shape after being run over by a car

A soft gel made of 80 per cent water has similar properties to shatterproof glass and can withstand being run over by a car 16 times without lasting deformation. The material could be useful for a range of applications including soft robots, prosthetics and wearable devices. Hydrated polymer networks, or...
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

Super Jelly Looks Normal at First, But It Can Survive Being Run Over by a Car

University of Cambridge researchers have developed a super jelly that looks and feels squishy, but acts like an ultra-hard, shatterproof glass when compressed, despite being composed of 80% water. How so? The non-water portion of the material is essentially a network of polymers held together by reversible on / off interactions that control the material’s mechanical properties, allowing it to be run over by a car. Read more for a video and additional information.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jello#Soft Robotics#Scientific Journal
Phys.org

'Super jelly' can survive being run over by a car

Researchers have developed a jelly-like material that can withstand the equivalent of an elephant standing on it, and completely recover to its original shape, even though it's 80% water. The soft-yet-strong material, developed by a team at the University of Cambridge, looks and feels like a squishy jelly, but acts...
ENGINEERING
ScienceBlog.com

‘Super jelly’ can survive being run over by a car

At 80% water content, you’d think it would burst apart like a water balloon, but it doesn’t: it stays intact and withstands huge compressive forces. The soft-yet-strong material, developed by a team at the University of Cambridge, looks and feels like a squishy jelly, but acts like an ultra-hard, shatterproof glass when compressed, despite its high water content.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

The Independent

358K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy