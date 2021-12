Roger Federer has confirmed he will not feature in next year’s Australian Open – and says he would be “extremely surprised” if he plays at Wimbledon.In an interview with Swiss publication Le Matin, the 40-year-old added that he does not anticipate returning to competition until next summer.The 20-time grand slam winner is recovering from a series of knee operations.Federer, who has not played since he lost his quarter-final match against Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon on 7 July, said: “I will be able to resume running quietly in January and resume sessions on the court with complex support in March or...

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO