From September 1972 to June 1981l, families gathered around their TV sets to watch the story of one family — The Waltons. The series covered the time from the depression and World War II. Even though there were tough times, this TV family brought real families together for a cozy hour each week. Sure, they had their problems and spats, but at the heart of the show was their love, appreciation, respect and generosity for each other and for others. In 1971, a movie, “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story” brought viewers the Walton family. The movie was so popular it brought about the series.

