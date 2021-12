Wizards' defensive issues creating smaller margin for error originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The airtight defense the Wizards have played with for most of this season has not been quite the same in recent days. Not to the point where it has led to a long losing streak, but it has changed the calculus when it comes to their margin of error. All of a sudden they are seeing the dramatic ups and downs from game to game they were able to avoid early on.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO