ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League open to independent regulator, says chief executive Richard Masters

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Premier League chief Richard Masters has insisted his organisation would be open to an independent regulator but has described some recommendations from the fan-led review of football governance as “too radical.”

A wide-ranging review was published on Wednesday and one of its 47 recommendations called for the creation of an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF), which has been endorsed in principle by the government who commissioned the inquiry.

Some of the other eye-catching recommendations from the panel, led by chair Tracey Crouch was to provide additional support for the football pyramid via a “solidarity transfer levy” on deals between Premier League clubs or signings from overseas and while the report did not recommend the percentage, a 10 per cent levy was used as an example.

“We are open to an independent regulator and we want to discuss the detail of that with government going forward,” Masters told BBC Sport.

“It’s a key part of Tracey’s recommendation. Government has backed it. I think to push back on the concept of an independent regulator at this moment in time would be wrong.

“But, as I said, there’s a whole package of things. It’s what the regulator is able to do and the power at its disposal that we need to talk about.”

A panel contributed towards the review after hearing over 100 hours of evidence and there were contributions from supporters of 130 clubs.

On top of calling for an IREF, which would be created via an Act of Parliament to ensure the financial sustainability of the men’s professional game, the proposed transfer levy was another of the 47 recommendations to provoke debate.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow insisted there was a danger you risked “killing the golden goose if we overregulate a highly successful financial and commercial operation.”

Masters added: “Well, I think that’s what we need to be careful of, the unintended consequences. I mean look across the 47 recommendations.

“There is seismic change to the way that football is going to be governed and one of the things that we need to preserve are some of the good things that Tracey highlights at the start of her review.

“She recognises the great successes and the great strengths of English football – the world-leading football league at the top of the pyramid and the second-best football league in the world and a really deep and vibrant football pyramid. That’s driven by external investment.

“The Premier League is a proud and significant contributor to the rest of football. We give away 15 per cent of our revenue already. Over the next three years we’ve committed to government that we’ll invest over £1.6billion into the football pyramid, into community and good causes. That’s a huge investment.

“One of the ideas is a levy on transfer fees. It’s a radical idea. In reality, it is radical because there is a levy already. You’ve got four per cent on domestic transfers, a levy on top of transfer prices, and that money goes to player welfare, youth development costs across the pyramid and a five per cent levy on internationals. So, 10 per cent of that would be too radical.”

The English Football League (EFL) welcomed the fan-led review and chair Rick Parry hoped it would help provide the “fundamental financial reset” needed to safeguard the future of the game.

Parry had previously urged the government and Crouch to end parachute payments and instead ensure the EFL receives 25 per cent of pooled media revenue generated by the Premier League.

But Masters insisted: “I think that would be a disaster. Essentially, at some point some of the value has to be retained where the value has been generated. Otherwise that value can’t be generated.

“Premier League clubs need to be able to attract the best players, the best talent and the best managers, and put it on the pitch, week in, week out, to compete with each other and create that incredible competitiveness.

“Giving away too much money will deter the very thing that is unique to English football, which is that competitiveness.

“If it is about balance, then that’s fine because you have to ask both sides of the question. What would happen to the EFL in those circumstances? But also what would happen to the Premier League? And not enough attention is given to the second part of the argument.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EFL breaking ranks with the Premier League over the need for an independent regulator in English football is a 'seismic shift' in the national game that hands hope to clubs in the Championship, League One and Two

The EFL’s acceptance of the need for an independent regulator of football has been described as a ‘seismic’ shift in the national game, which could keep lower league clubs in business. The EFL, Premier League and FA have previously presented a united front when threatened with external regulation, always claiming...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Parry
Person
Tracey Crouch
Reuters

Premier League talking points

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. At present Harry Kane and Harry Maguire must wish every week could be an international week. For England this month they could do no wrong with Kane scoring seven goals in two games against Albania and San Marino and Maguire enjoying trouble-free defending and popping up with a couple of goals to boot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Micah Richards Admits Huge Mistake With Prediction For Premier League Star's Transfer, Says Player 'Became A Laughing Stock'

Micah Richards has insisted that Alexis Sanchez “became a laughing stock” at Manchester United after wrongfully predicting the former Arsenal star would succeed at Old Trafford. Sanchez arrived at the Gunners in 2014 in a £31.7m deal from Barcelona, with the United flop thriving under legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football League#Football Clubs#The Premier League#Iref#Bbc Sport#Parliament#Aston Villa
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa chief Christian Purslow: Don’t kill Premier League golden goose

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has rejected the need for an independent regulator in English football, claiming the Premier League is the game’s ‘golden goose’. Purslow spoke out following the publication of the fan-led review into football governance by former sports minister Tracey Crouch, which has been endorsed in principle by the government.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

UK ministers back independent football regulator

London (AFP) – Ministers on Thursday backed the creation of an independent regulator for English football after it was recommended by a fan-led review of governance but one Premier League chief warned of the dangers of too much meddling. The wide-ranging exercise, chaired by former sports minister Tracey Crouch, has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle owners can be removed if Saudi state controls club, says Premier League’s Richard Masters

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says Newcastle’s owners can be removed should the Saudi state be found to control the club.Newcastle were taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – who the country’s Crown Prince is chairman of – last month.Masters said the Premier League had received “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not control the club.“The issue is about control and we resolved the issue of control,” Masters told the BBC.“There are legally-binding assurances that the state will not be in control of the club.“If we find evidence to the contrary...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Luka Modric Is Open To A Premier League Return

Luka Modric is reportedly open to the prospect of making a return to the Premier League in light of Real Madrid's controversial contract policy. Modric has enjoyed a stellar spell in the Spanish capital, after winning four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2012.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s history, managerial record and profile of new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The German joins initially as interim manager until the end of the season with a two-year consultancy deal to follow.He arrives for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old Trafford club getting with him?What is his background?A very modest playing career was ended early so he could start coaching - he was in the Stuttgart set-up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangnick era begins while Benitez faces big test – Premier League talking points

Manchester United begin the Ralf Rangnick era at home to Arsenal, while beleaguered Everton boss Rafael Benitez is desperate for an upturn in fortunes ahead of his first Merseyside derby against former club Liverpool.Elsewhere, the bottom two of Newcastle and Norwich meet at St James’ Park in a significant game in the battle for survival.Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points going into a full round of midweek Premier League fixtures.Rangnick is a Red"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy dies aged 70

Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70, the Merseyside club have announced. Kennedy won three European Cups and five league titles with the Reds whom he joined from Arsenal in 1974 having done the league and FA Cup double with the Gunners three years earlier.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear compares football regulator to Maoism

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear has compared calls for an independent regulator in English football and a transfer levy on Premier League clubs to Maoism and the Great Chinese Famine.They were two of 47 recommendations made by a fan-led review of football governance which was announced last week.Kinnear supports much of what was included in the review but took exception with two key issues which he said were “as flawed as they are radical”.Writing in his programme notes for Leeds’ clash with Crystal Palace, Kinnear said: “Of the 47 recommendations contained in the fan-led review of football governance there was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

358K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy