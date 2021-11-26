ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

By KEN SWEET, PAUL WISEMAN
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell...

Health
