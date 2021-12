No matter who you are, where you live, what you study or believe, life gives us plenty to work through. It’s not always given to us all at once, but can feel like it is!. Sometimes our abundant troubles or worries make us feel like we are swimming in water over our heads. Just as when treading water, we are busy going through one thing after the other. While in this space, keep your head up! Do not sink into thoughts of despair, fear, loneliness or being unprepared.

