Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State basketball's 75-58 loss to Baylor in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship

1. Humbling finish part of a revealing tournament for MSU – most of it positive

I can’t remember Michigan State’s basketball program getting more out of a November tournament. Not in my decade covering the Spartans.

This was perfect, other than the outcome of the final game — a 75-58 loss to Baylor on Friday morning in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. Baylor is a better team than MSU right now. But the Spartans know now the level they have to reach to compete with the best. And they were right there for a half on Friday.

MSU fell apart a bit in the second half against one of the top teams in the country, a team with superior athleticism and length at key spots.

MSU, though, got a lot out of this — beating two quality teams to get to the final (including a Connecticut team that might be elite, too) and learning a ton about itself and where it is.

Gabe Brown, provided he’s OK after a hard fall late Friday, has proven he can be the alpha scorer and fearless front man this team needs. MSU's center position, while outplayed at times this week, has shown itself to be in good shape and two players deep. The Spartans' top freshman, Max Christie, endured a humbling baptism he’ll learn from. Another promising freshman, Jaden Akins, showed he can run on any court in college basketball.

The Spartans' two point guards each had their moments and then, Friday, looked overwhelmed at times as things got away from MSU. The Spartans have work to do there.

Mostly, though, MSU played a lot of high-level basketball in the Bahamas. And showed it can be a high-level team. It knows where it needs to get. And, after these three days, that seems more attainable than it was entering the tournament.

2. MSU’s power forwards are too matchup-dependent

Malik Hall was brilliant against Loyola on Wednesday, with 24 points on 9-for-9 shooting. Then he disappeared offensively against UConn and Baylor, scoring a total of five points and just one field goal — a 3-pointer Friday against the Bears. He also had five turnovers in the game. Joey Hauser, whose shot came to life for a little while against UConn, missed everything again against Baylor. Neither player is overly long or uber-athletic. And it shows in these sorts of matchups.

Hall, to his credit, took advantage of a good individual matchup against Loyola. I think we’ll see that from him again against favorable matchups. But he’s got to find a way to be an impact player when he’s up against longer and more athletic players. And Hauser has to find his shot. That’s where he brings value to this team — the ability to stretch defenses. He’s going to get open looks. He’s got to hit them. He’s 5-for-18 on the season from beyond the arc, but it feels worse, because of the number of good looks he’s had. Whether you make or miss those changes the complexion of games.

3. Freshman thoughts – Baylor edition

Jaden Akins played his best and most impactful game of his short MSU career on Friday. The box score — 12 points, 6-for-9 shooting, three rebounds in 18 minutes — as good as it was, doesn’t show everything. Those were also loud points and rebounds. Akins is a guy who knows he can play on any court, no matter the athleticism. In fact, the higher the athleticism, the more Akins stands out, which is a good sign for the Spartans. They need guys who help them equalize things when they’re up against more explosive teams, like Baylor was in the backcourt and on the wings. That’s what Aaron Henry gave MSU as a young player. Akins’ ability to get up in the air is something. And he’s fearless on the glass and attacking the rim. His put-back dunk in the first half stands out. So did his second-half shooting. But it’s also little things, like when he gave up an offensive rebound to Baylor, he fouled the Baylor player getting the rebound. In other words, even when he makes a mistake, he goes down fighting. You’re going to see his role expand as the season goes along. Probably as soon as next week.

What happened to Max Christie in this tournament is why you play these games and in these events in November. MSU’s five-star freshman was introduced to the length and athleticism of the top teams in college basketball against Baylor and, a day earlier, UConn. He didn’t look like a one-and-done NBA prospect this week, finishing the week 4-for-21 shooting, with nine points in three games. He looked like a talented kid, facing a level he’s never seen before. Kansas didn’t have this length a couple weeks ago. Neither did Butler last week. Loyola on Wednesday didn’t, either, but does bring a seasoned grit and attentiveness on the defensive end that’s gotten that program a long way. But these last two games, against UConn and Baylor, were different — the sort of matchups the Spartans could see again in the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight. And MSU showed this week they could be there, too. By then, I think Christie will look different. He’s got too much talent. But this week was an education on both ends.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State basketball's 75-58 loss to Baylor in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship