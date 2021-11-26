Coats for Kids continues helping local children in need

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of kids across Connecticut received a new, warm coat for winter on Friday.

Several Knights of Columbus Councils throughout the state collected and distributed winter coats through its annual Coats for Kids program.

They were handed out at seven locations across the state.

Last year, Connecticut Knights distributed nearly 5,000 coats.

