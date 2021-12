BAY CITY, MI - Downtown Bay City is looking to invite shoppers back to local businesses for the 2021 holiday season after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 impacted commerce. The annual “Sundays in the City” event will be held once again in 2021 every Sunday from Nov. 28 - Dec. 19. Participating stores downtown will have flyers listing all the other shops and businesses that are involved. The flyers also will have a coupon that gives customers $5 off any $25 purchase at participating businesses.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO