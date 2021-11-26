ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Jalen Green out at least a week with strained hamstring

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After leaving Wednesday’s game against Chicago with a left leg injury, Rockets rookie Jalen Green has been diagnosed with a strained left hamstring and will be re-evaluated in one week, tweets Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle.

While there’s no guarantee that Green will be ready to return in a week, it doesn’t sound like a significant injury. The No. 2 overall pick wanted to practice today, according to head coach Stephen Silas (Twitter link via Kelly Iko of The Athletic), but the Rockets will be cautious with the injury.

The 19-year-old is off to a bit of a slow start in his first NBA season. While he has averaged 14.0 PPG, his shooting numbers (.382 FG%, .278 3PT%) aren’t great, and he has more turnovers per game (2.7) than assists (2.3). Still, he has frequently flashed the potential that made him one of the top picks in a loaded draft, including scoring 30 points vs. Boston in just his third NBA game.

Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, and Danuel House could see more playing time while Green is on the shelf.

