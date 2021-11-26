Northwest Winterfest returns to the Spokane Fair and Expo Center

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Northwest Winterfest is back for another holiday season!

The holiday lantern display and cultural celebration is the biggest of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.

Guests can take a walk through the lantern displays, which feature holiday cultures of the world with traditions stretching every corner of the globe. Guests will also be able to enjoy food from several booths, beer, wine and hot drinks.

This year, Winterfest has expanded to two festivals with one located at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center, and the other at the Benton County Fairground in Tri-Cities.

Northwest Winterfest kicks off Friday and continues through January 2.

RELATED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

READ: The Coeur d’Alene holiday lighting ceremony and parade are back

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.