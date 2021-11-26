Gap Blames Supply Chain Issues For $300M In Sales Losses

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Walmart, Amazon, The Kroger Co. and six other large retailers, wholesalers and consumer goods suppliers to provide detailed information about how they are handling supply chain disruptions. The companies have 45 days to respond. The probe isn't a criminal investigation, though the companies are...
Walmart announced Monday that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs would leave the company after working over two decades at the world’s largest retail business. Biggs, who joined Walmart in 2000, will remain chief financial officer (CFO) of the company until a successor is named, and he...
Two major operational issues of our day are hurting sales at Jack in the Box. Jack in the Box is one of America's largest fast-food chains, with more than 2,200 locations and annual systemwide sales of nearly $3.7 billion. But in recent months, the company has seen its sales negatively affected by two major issues being felt across the restaurant industry at large: labor shortages and supply chain hurdles.
The Biden administration’s supply chain offensive expanded yesterday, as the country entered the height of the holiday shopping season. Catch up quick: The Federal Trade Commission launched a study into the role competition plays in supply chain issues and how those issues might cause consumer hardship. Why it matters: Ongoing...
With U.S. inflation above 6% and the new COVID-19 omicron variant quickly emerging across the world, retailers are bracing for the possibility that supply chain disruptions and labor shortages could extend well into 2022 and are looking for ways to dampen the impact. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in remarks...
Christmas shoppers may have a tough time finding this year's hottest toys. Supply chain issues have made it tough for manufacturers and retailers. Which is why they're advising gift givers to start early.
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In America, the journey for so many goods starts at ports like the Georgia Ports Authority in Savannah. Containers are taken off ships, loaded onto trucks, and driven to distribution warehouses. Those products are then delivered to stores and stacked on shelves, but for...
One of the leading contributors to shipping and inflationary issues is the surging cost of wooden pallets. The skyrocketing cost will drive up prices for consumers, as supply chain concerns continue nationwide. Greenway Products & Services is the largest pallet company serving the Metropolitan New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania...
The widely anticipated Tesla Cybertruck could be delayed due to global technology supply chain problems, with CEO Elon Musk warning that the shortages affecting production were not over yet. Musk acknowledged supply chain issues in a Twitter post on Monday after being asked for an update on the Cybertruck, which...
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report is one of the few companies in the world that can bypass a supply chain crunch using almost entirely its own resources, and has nearly doubled the size of its fulfillment network to do so. Amazon has built more than 450 new facilities...
The overall trend in animal proteins next year will be slower production growth, driven by pork, poultry and aquaculture, but beef and wild-catch seafood output are expected to contract slightly, according to analysts. Animal protein prices should remain firm, with some exceptions, supported by ongoing supply constraints and general strength...
Panicked purchasing, empty store shelves, long lines at the gas station—given supply chain woes, is that America for the foreseeable future? Yes and no, said one supply chain expert—and also maybe. The global supply chain is a complicated mechanism that can be upset by a few isolated breakdowns, but it also is predictable and resilient enough that knowing what to look for can help countries, communities and individuals reduce negative effects.
Supply chain issues haven’t just impacted what we’re bringing into the United States, it’s also impacted what we’re trying to send out. Farm Bureau Chief Economist Roger Cryan says, “A lot of shortages have popped up because it’s been difficult to get things shipped across the ocean. We’ve had difficulty exporting ag products because there aren’t enough containers.
Nov 30 (Reuters) - British tile retailer Topps Tiles (TPT.L) on Tuesday resumed dividend payouts as full-year profit jumped more than four-fold despite supply chain pressures, helped by strong demand from people redoing their homes and cost cuts. The company that focusses on renovation, maintenance and improvement of homes in...
In the wake of lingering global supply chain issues, the ‘Great Slowdown’ is leaving its mark on just about everyone, from delayed packages threatening the timely arrival of Christmas gifts to a backlog of kitchen appliances forcing some homeowners to turn camping coolers into refrigerators. Order delays and shortages are...
