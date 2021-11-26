ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Was Inspired By Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘Playful’ Style

By Tim Gray
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Luca” fulfills Pixar’s mandate of expanding its boundaries. The animated film, directed by Enrico Casarosa, is set in Italy, but the storytelling is influenced by Japanese films, especially the works of Hayao Miyazaki: subtle, beautiful and moving. It’s a strong Oscar contender for best animated film. Casarosa was born...

