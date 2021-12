On the eve of the first Knicks-Nets game this season, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau shared the stunning news that Kemba Walker is no longer in the rotation. In 18 games played, the Bronx native has averaged a disappointing 11.7 points per game and just 3.1 assists per game. Although he has handsome shooting numbers, Walker would disappear on offense as the Knicks would struggle to get in a groove. Defensively, Walker has shown no improvement. Already a subpar defender for his career, there have been times in which he gets bullied by smaller guards and has looked lost defending pick-and-rolls.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO