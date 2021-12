You may not notice the difference immediately when you sat down to your Thanksgiving dinner, but the climate crisis is affecting the foods we purchase and eat on holidays and everyday. Partially, that’s because more and more people are becoming aware of the consequences their eating habits have on the environment. But there’s more to it. The past year has been filled with challenges to farmers and food systems, from drought to wildfires to warmer weather patterns and intensified hurricanes. As the effects of the climate crisis become more profound, so, too, will the likelihood of a Thanksgiving vegan dinner on the family holiday table of the future.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO