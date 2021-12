LAPWAI - On June 25, 2021, the Nez Perce Tribe (Tribe) celebrated the 25th anniversary of the return of a collection of 21 Nez Perce artifacts crafted by Nez Perce men and women in the 1800s. This collection, formerly referred to as the Spalding-Allen collection (Collection), was also given the Nez Perce name Wetxuuwiitin, at the celebration. The name means “Returned home after a period of captivity” and was another important step to help shed the colonial legacy surrounding the history of these items and reclaim this important part of Nez Perce culture.

LAPWAI, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO