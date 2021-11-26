Best Acer Predator XB273K 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor Deals

Now that you've upgraded to a shiny new video card, isn't it about time you've treated your eyes to a better monitor as well? There's no better time for that than Black Friday. The best deals on gaming monitors have always been around the holidays and this year is no different. There are some outstanding deals on Samsung Odyssey G-series, Dell and Alienware, and LG UltraGear monitors. Gaming monitors have improved dramatically over the past few years with the evolution of wide-angle VA and IPS monitors that boast faster response times, higher refresh rates, and adaptive sync technology. Screen sizes have grown as well; whereas in the past a 22" or 24" monitor was the norm, now we're seeing mainstream monitor sizes of up to 49 inches! We've included a range of sizes and prices to choose from. They are all, however, well-reviewed, shipped brand new, and feature a minimum of a 1 year manufacturer's warranty.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO