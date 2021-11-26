ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantona’s anniversary and captain Cummins – Friday’s sporting social

 4 days ago
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 26.

Soccer

Manchester United remembered a landmark moment in their history.

Wayne Rooney and friends toasted another former United favourite.

Eddie Howe geared up for his belated arrival in the Newcastle dugout.

Ben Chilwell faced up to a spell on the sidelines.

Tottenham reflected on a night to forget in Slovenia.

While their conquerors continued to enjoy their moment in the spotlight.

Clubs supported the Rainbow Laces campaign in support of LGBTQ+ equality.

“I want to ride my bicycle…”

Millie Bright looked forward to her first game as England women’s captain.

Celtic said goodbye to a club great.

Chris Kamara saw welcome signs of progress.

West Brom paid tribute to late assistant manager Frank Burrows at their Friday night game with Nottingham Forest.

Hartlepool fans ‘hanging’ at Vale Park on Saturday may notice a theme to the musical backdrop…

Cricket

Pat Cummins celebrated being made Australia captain ahead of the Ashes.

The new vice-captain (and one-time captain) offered his congratulations.

As did another man who knows a thing or two about the role.

Boxing

Tyson Fury passed on his unconventional preparation tips to half-brother Tommy.

Rugby league

The two codes united as ex-England rugby union forward Simon Shaw and South Africa captain Siya Kolisi raised £10,000 for Rob Burrow’s Motor Neurone Disease appeal.

