For the first time ever, the Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks will square-off. Unlike the Vegas Golden Knights in their inaugural season, the Kraken are off to a less-than stellar start at 4-10-1. Not that the Blackhawks are doing much better at 4-9-2, but they have won their last three games in-a-row, while Seattle has dropped their last four. Chicago is 16-8-4 all time in their first matchup against an expansion team dating back to 1926 when the Blackhawks joined the league. Tonight is the first of a four-game road trip for the Blackhawks on the West Coast, so get those pregame naps in before the late Central Time puck drops this week.

13 DAYS AGO